Chicago-based @properties opens second Lake County office, adding leading Crown Point real estate firm

Chicago-based @properties is opening a second Lake County office five months after it expanded to Schererville.

One of Chicagoland's largest residential real estate firms, @properties is opening an office in Crown Point, adding The Lisa Mullins Team, which was previously affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty.

The Lisa Mullins Team brings about $70 million in annual sales volume to @properties. It will operate out of @properties' new retail storefront office at 180 S. West St., which is managed by vice president of brokerage services Jim Oster.

Real estate industry veteran Lisa Mullins, who has been a full-time realtor since 2003, leads the team of Myra Mitchell, Amy Wayne, Joe Villegas, Shawn Smead, Nicole Szymanski, Brenda Tovsen and Kim Garcia.

“We are very impressed by the service and support that @properties provides its agents and clients,” Mullins said. “This move will allow us to continue delivering excellent customer service and the finest home buying and selling experience in Northwest Indiana.”