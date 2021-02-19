 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago-based @properties opens second Lake County office, adding leading Crown Point real estate firm
urgent

Chicago-based @properties opens second Lake County office, adding leading Crown Point real estate firm

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago-based @properties opens second Lake County office, adding leading Crown Point real estate firm

Lisa Mullins

Chicago-based @properties is opening a second Lake County office five months after it expanded to Schererville.

One of Chicagoland's largest residential real estate firms, @properties is opening an office in Crown Point, adding The Lisa Mullins Team, which was previously affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Executive Realty.

The Lisa Mullins Team brings about $70 million in annual sales volume to @properties. It will operate out of @properties' new retail storefront office at 180 S. West St., which is managed by vice president of brokerage services Jim Oster.

Real estate industry veteran Lisa Mullins, who has been a full-time realtor since 2003, leads the team of Myra Mitchell, Amy Wayne, Joe Villegas, Shawn Smead, Nicole Szymanski, Brenda Tovsen and Kim Garcia.

6:46 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

“We are very impressed by the service and support that @properties provides its agents and clients,” Mullins said. “This move will allow us to continue delivering excellent customer service and the finest home buying and selling experience in Northwest Indiana.”

6:46 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves

“Lisa and her team are synonymous with Northwest Indiana real estate, and we’re thrilled that they saw the opportunity to continue building their successful business with @properties,” @properties co-founder Thad Wong said. “We’re looking forward to serving the area from this new location, with experienced and respected brokers like her group leading the way.”

For more information, visit www.atproperties.com.

1:13 WATCH NOW: Revitalized downtown Griffith home to eclectic shops, exotic finds
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts