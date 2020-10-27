Chicago-based @properties planning major push into Northwest Indiana, opening new Schererville office

@properties, which has nearly 3,000 agents and 35 offices in the Chicago metro area and Southwest Michigan, hired Dobbins to coach agents at the new office. She has 25 years of experience, served as managing broker at McColly's Winfield office, and then managing broker of Coldwell Banker Realty, where she oversaw more than $120 million in annual deals.

“Rose has deep knowledge of the industry and Northwest Indiana in particular, so she is a perfect fit for this position,” said Golden, a past president of the Chicago Association of Realtors. “Her coaching background will be a huge asset.”

Dobbins was president of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors in 2015 and won the Realtor of the Year Award from GNIAR last year.

“Coaching and training has been my passion for over two decades," she said. "I’m a people person, and I love helping agents grow their business. When I found out @properties was planting roots in the area, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be part of such a dynamic company that values agent development as much as I do, and has such a strong, vibrant culture."

@properties also recently opened a south suburban office in Orland Park and is opening offices in the Gold Coast, Chicago's North Center neighborhood and Naperville.