Chicago-based window company to expand to Porter County, hire 112 workers

Reflection Window + Wall LLC, a national architecture firm that designs, engineers, makes and installs windows for skyscrapers and other buildings, plans to open a new plant in Porter County.

The company, which has worked on the facades of many high-profile projects in Chicago and beyond, such as Aloft Chicago City Center in River North, New City in Lincoln Park and Drexel University in Philadelphia, plans to locate its Ekos Window + Wall subsidiary at a yet-to-be-determined location in Porter County. It plans to build a 120,000-square-foot plant where it will hire up to 112 people to make a glass curtain wall product.

The plant will both support growth in the Midwest and eventually consolidate some of the company's overseas manufacturing.

“It was clear to us right away that Indiana has been working very hard for years to create the environment we witnessed, and that’s where manufacturers want to be,” Reflection Window + Wall President and Founder Rodrigo d’Escoto said. “We think Indiana is going to be the factory floor of the U.S. The entire experience was world class, just like our products, and we’re thrilled that our next generation of technology will be made in Indiana."