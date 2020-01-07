Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show sails back into McCormick Place this week

Ahoy mateys, the Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show is dropping anchor again at McCormick Place this week.
Now in its 90th year, the 2020 Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show will feature more than 600 boats and 100 RVs in the largest trade show of its kind in the Midwest. Attendees can board 50-foot luxury yachts and fish for real fish in the convention center at 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago.
The expo put on by the National Marine Manufacturers Association kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
"Family-friendly activities include Paddlefest, where guests of all ages are welcome to participate in paddle sports, from stand up paddle boarding to kayaking, Remote Control Sailboat Racing on the show’s indoor sailing pond and the Chicago Maritime Arts Center, which invites guests of all ages to try their hand at using aluminum foil to construct a boat. Youngsters will also be entertained for hours with catch-and-release fishing at the Huck Finn Trout Pond," organizers said in a press release. "For those looking to stay on top of the ins and outs of the boating, sailing and RV industries, the show boasts a wide variety of seminars for all skill levels, including seminars hosted by sailing experts Pam Wall and John Kretschmer."
It will also feature interactive courses taught by skilled mariners, Progressive representatives who will talk about boat insurance, virtual reality boating experiences and the chance to practice docking at a docking pool.
During the show, the South Shore Line will make McCormick Place Station stops on weekends and select flag stops during the week. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, westbound trains 14, 216, 116, 218, 18, 118, 220, and 20 will stop at the lakefront convention center between 10:16 a.m. and 6:04 p.m. if you notify the conductor you want to exit at McCormick Place. Eastbound trains 109, 209, 113, 17, 119, 19, 121, and 123 will depart between 2:33 and 11:08 p.m. if you stand on the platform in full view of the engineer.
The convention runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickers are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors 62 and older. Children 12 years old and younger are free.
For more information, visit ChicagoBoatShow.com or mysouthshoreline.com.