Chicago Boat Show cancels January return, sails off until 2023

Arrgh, the Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat Show has lifted anchor and canceled its planned return to McCormick Place in January.

For more than 90 years, the Chicago Boat Show, held at the convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago, has been the largest of its kind in the Midwest. It typically features 600 boats, 100 RVs, 50-foot luxury yachts one can board, a Huck Finn trout pond and extra service from the South Shore Line dropping Region residents off there.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association planned to bring the annual expo back Jan. 12-16, after a coronavirus pandemic hiatus in 2021.

But now it's being postponed another year until 2023 because of supply chain disruptions and historically low inventory of boats and other maritime products.