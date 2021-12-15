Chicago Boat Show cancels January return, sails off until 2023

Arrgh, the Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat Show has lifted anchor and canceled its planned return to McCormick Place in January.
For more than 90 years, the Chicago Boat Show, held at the convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago, has been the largest of its kind in the Midwest. It typically features 600 boats, 100 RVs, 50-foot luxury yachts one can board, a Huck Finn trout pond and extra service from the South Shore Line dropping Region residents off there.
The National Marine Manufacturers Association planned to bring the annual expo back Jan. 12-16, after a coronavirus pandemic hiatus in 2021.
But now it's being postponed another year until 2023 because of supply chain disruptions and historically low inventory of boats and other maritime products.
“We’re experiencing extraordinary levels of consumer interest in boating amid product scarcity. Following months-long analysis and conversations with exhibitors and partners to produce an event that would deliver a positive experience for our attendees, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Chicago Boat Show to 2023,” Show Manager Keith Ogulnick said. “We are excited for the return of this longstanding boating tradition next year.”
Intended to promote boats and the boating lifestyle, the convention offers virtual reality boating experiences, courses taught by skilled mariners and a docking pool where attendees can practice docking, among many other attractions.
Organizers now hope to bring the boat show back to McCormick Place from Ja. 11 through Jan. 15, 2023.
For more information, visit discoverboating.com.
