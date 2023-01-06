 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Chicago Boat Show returns to McCormick Place after two-year hiatus

  • 0
Chicago Boat Show

Attendees to a previous year's Chicago Boat Show explore the boats on display.

 Provided

The Chicago Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show runs Jan. 11-15 at the convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in downtown Chicago.

“We are thrilled to bring this longstanding boating tradition back to Chicago,” said show manager Keith Ogulnick. “The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is one of region’s most popular events for boating and outdoors enthusiasts, bringing thousands of visitors to the Windy City each year and supporting the area’s boating industry.”

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The boating show features boats, marine gear and other nautical products from a wide array of manufacturers.

Vendors will display power boats, fishing gear, marine electronics and other accessories in the nautical marketplace on the convention center floor.

People are also reading…

“We are looking forward welcoming back boat showgoers who have made this event an annual family tradition and welcoming all of the new boaters who have entered the market since the pandemic,” Ogulnick said.

The Chicago Boat Show schedule is 2-8 p.m. Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over on Wednesday and $5 after 5 p.m. on Thursday. It’s free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, visit www.ChicagoBoatShow.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts