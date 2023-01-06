Chicago Boat Show returns to McCormick Place after two-year hiatus

The Chicago Boat Show is returning to McCormick Place after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show runs Jan. 11-15 at the convention center at 2301 S. King Drive in downtown Chicago.

“We are thrilled to bring this longstanding boating tradition back to Chicago,” said show manager Keith Ogulnick. “The Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show is one of region’s most popular events for boating and outdoors enthusiasts, bringing thousands of visitors to the Windy City each year and supporting the area’s boating industry.”

The boating show features boats, marine gear and other nautical products from a wide array of manufacturers.

Vendors will display power boats, fishing gear, marine electronics and other accessories in the nautical marketplace on the convention center floor.

“We are looking forward welcoming back boat showgoers who have made this event an annual family tradition and welcoming all of the new boaters who have entered the market since the pandemic,” Ogulnick said.

The Chicago Boat Show schedule is 2-8 p.m. Jan. 11, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and 13, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over on Wednesday and $5 after 5 p.m. on Thursday. It’s free for children 12 and younger.

For more information, visit www.ChicagoBoatShow.com.