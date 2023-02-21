Cornerstone Baptist Church in Chicago’s Woodlawn Neighborhood paid off its Centier Bank mortgage after getting an anonymous donation of $265,000.

The church at 1210 E. 62nd St. on Chicago’s South Side celebrated with a mortgage burning ceremony after making the final payment to the Merrillville-based bank.

Fair Haven Baptist Church in Chesterton co-signed the loan on the historic 15,000-square-foot place of worship.

Cornerstone Baptist Church bought the property out of foreclosure in 2015. It was dilapidated and required extensive repairs, putting an ongoing financial burden on the church.

“This has been a miracle church from the beginning,” Pastor Courtney Lewis said. “So, when a millionaire walked into my office and said, ‘I’d like to write a check to pay off the church’s mortgage,’ I was literally without words. I never experienced anything like that in my life. I never expected this to happen.”

The church struggled over the last three years as the pandemic took a financial toll.

“I could feel everyone’s emotions throughout the service and was really lucky to be a part of it,” Centier Community Relations Manager Dakita Jones said. “I am so happy for the Cornerstone Baptist Church congregation, and I am proud that Centier Bank is a part of their story.”

With its mortgage paid off and more finances freed up, Cornerstone Baptist hopes to hire more staff, do more social work and open more churches.

It celebrated being free of the financial burden of a mortgage payment with its congregation. A check presentation was followed by a mortgage-burning ceremony and a cake that had “Mortgage Free in 2023” written on it in blue icing.

Centier sent a representative to take the final payment.

“It was a big celebration, it was unbelievable,” Lewis said. “We handed out special bookmarks that had a picture of the church building and a mortgage on fire and the words ‘Jesus paid it all.’ Everyone had been given a copy of the mortgage note, and we encouraged them to write any burdens on their heart or anything they were seeking victory for in their lives and in their family, and to burn it in the bonfire right along with the mortgage note. It was a symbolic way to give over to God and throw it in the fire.”