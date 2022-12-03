Chicago Fed names new president

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago named a new president and CEO.

Austan Goolsbee, currently the Robert P. Gwinn Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will lead the Chicago Fed, which regulates financial institutions in Iowa and most of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“Austan is an exceptional choice to be the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He is a highly accomplished economist with extensive policy experience and a strong commitment to public service. I am confident in his future success as a national policymaker and chief executive of the Chicago Fed,” said Helene Gayle, chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

He has a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.A. and B.A. in economics from Yale University. He has served on the faculty at the University of Chicago for 28 years. He previously served in Washington D.C. as Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and a member of the President’s cabinet.

He is an economist who studies technology, manufacturing, airlines, automobiles, retail, business investment and services. His honors include being named a Fulbright Scholar and an Alfred P. Sloan fellow.

He was selected by a committee that included representatives from United Airlines, J.D. Power and other major companies.

“The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago has always been one of the crown jewels of the Fed system and the district it represents is the backbone of the American economy,” Goolsbee said. “I am both humbled and excited to serve the public in this role. These have been challenging, unprecedented times for the economy. The Bank has an important role to play in helping the District get through them and to thrive going forward.”

He has previously served as an adviser to Chicago, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Congressional Budget Office, the U.S. Census Advisory Committee, the Commerce Department and the International Monetary Fund.

He has long advocated for more diversity in the field of economics and the use of new data sources in economics, such as to calculate inflation.

He succeeds Charles L. Evans, who will retire on Jan. 15 and is slated to serve through 2026.

“After a rigorous nationwide search, we are confident that Austan is the right person to lead the Chicago Fed, advancing both the vision and mission of the Reserve Bank and the work of the Federal Reserve System, while also serving the Seventh District,” said David Habiger, who served as co-chair of the search committee.