Chicago Fed president: Could be late 2022 before economic activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

It could be late 2022 before economic activity returns to pre-pandemic levels, said Charlie Evans, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Evans gave his economic outlook to the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce via videoconference on Thursday.
“We obviously have our work ahead of us as the economy heals,” he said.
“The unemployment rate for me sums up the current situation quite well,” Evans said.
The jobless rate was put at 14.7% in April, but with measurement issues, it could have been as high as 22%, he said.
“The unemployment rate is about 10% now, compared to about 3.5% last February. We have a long way to go to get back to normal,” Evans said.
Today, nearly 18 million are still unemployed.
Some sectors have bounced back, with retail sales above pre-pandemic levels. But manufacturing is still only about halfway out of the hole dug in the second quarter, he said.
Some employers have hired extra workers to deal with absences brought by illnesses. Evans heard from one manufacturer with 200 people not wanting to return to work because of illness or concern about their safety in the workplace, he said.
Evans addressed education and its effect on the workforce.
“The lack of national guidance has led to a dizzying array of local protocols,” he said.
“I worry that some children will miss some important developmental milestones,” Evans said.
The effect of the pandemic on families cannot be ignored.
“Many parents may be forced to cut back on hours or quit work entirely” to be with their children at home because of changing conditions at school and day care, Evans said.
That affects production for employers, but it also affects individuals and families for the long term.
“Even a one-year disruption to education or work can have a lasting impact on children and parents,” Evans said.
Some of the federal assistance provided by the CARES Act has expired, which of course impacts people who are struggling to pay bills.
Federal assistance to state and local governments — which account for about 13% of employment in the United States — is also important, Evans said. Without it, those governments will have to reduce their payroll, which exacerbates the problem as these governments try to provide basic relief to the public. Unlike the federal government, state and local governments aren’t allowed to go into debt.
The need for federal fiscal relief for individuals and employers was obvious.
The economic downturn in the second quarter was staggering, with gross domestic product plunging at 32% on an annual rate — the worst decline since records began in 1947, he said.
Starting from such a low base, expect to huge GDP growth in the third quarter, Evans predicted. “The projects from outside forecasters are centered at about 21% annual rate,” he said. “On its own, a number that large would be remarkable and cause for celebration. However, even with this anticipated, eye-catching rebound, the level of GDP would still be about 5% below its pre-pandemic level,” Evans said.
The speed of the recovery “is inextricably linked to the virus,” Evans said. “Until we’ve made sufficient progress in controlling its spread, activity is likely to remain suppressed. Indeed, sporadic outbreaks can lead to further setbacks.”
Regional outbreaks can have ripples throughout the country as the virus spreads.
“Our nation is highly interconnected,” Evans said. “Just think of how difficult it would be to keep an outbreak in the Chicago area from spreading to the Northwest Indiana area.”
Development of a vaccine will be needed to reassure families and individuals that life is returning to normal and it will be safe to spend money, ride public transit and other invest in new buildings and equipment again, he said.
Even if a vaccine is available sooner than expected, don’t expect an immediate economic boost. “That kind of boom, boom impact would be kind of unusual,” Evans said.
