Chicago Fed president: Could be late 2022 before economic activity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The economic downturn in the second quarter was staggering, with gross domestic product plunging at 32% on an annual rate — the worst decline since records began in 1947, he said.

Starting from such a low base, expect to huge GDP growth in the third quarter, Evans predicted. “The projects from outside forecasters are centered at about 21% annual rate,” he said. “On its own, a number that large would be remarkable and cause for celebration. However, even with this anticipated, eye-catching rebound, the level of GDP would still be about 5% below its pre-pandemic level,” Evans said.

The speed of the recovery “is inextricably linked to the virus,” Evans said. “Until we’ve made sufficient progress in controlling its spread, activity is likely to remain suppressed. Indeed, sporadic outbreaks can lead to further setbacks.”

Regional outbreaks can have ripples throughout the country as the virus spreads.

“Our nation is highly interconnected,” Evans said. “Just think of how difficult it would be to keep an outbreak in the Chicago area from spreading to the Northwest Indiana area.”