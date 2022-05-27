Chicago Federal Reserve Bank to have town hall on presidential search

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will have a virtual town hall meeting this week on its search for a new president.

The Chicago Reserve Bank, which serves the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and the entire state of Iowa, is looking for a replacement for longtime President Charles L. Evans. He's set to retire early next year.

A committee and the national executive search firm Diversified Search Group are searching for a replacement. A virtual town hall meeting moderated by Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary Kathy Schrepfer will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Search committee co-chairs Helene Gayle and David Habiger and Diversified Search Group Managing Partner Veronica Biggins will update the public on the nationwide search of a diverse pool of candidates and how people can chime in with input or nominate a potential candidate.

Evans served in the leadership role since 2007.

“It has been an honor to serve as a president of the Chicago Fed and as a member of the Federal Open Market Committee for the last 14 years,” Evans said. “I have been privileged to work with talented, dedicated and mission-driven colleagues who are singularly focused on serving the public interest, the Seventh District and our nation. I am immensely proud of the work our bank has accomplished."

He researched monetary policy, inflation and financial market prices, developing a model with Northwestern University professors that's used by central banks around the world.

His economic research has been widely published, including by the Journal of Political Economy, American Economic Review, Journal of Monetary Economics, the Handbook of Macroeconomics and the Brookings Papers on Economic Activity.

“Charlie has provided exemplary leadership to the Chicago Fed and the Federal Reserve System for the last fourteen years. He has deep financial and economic expertise and has made meaningful contributions to the formation of monetary policy through the financial crisis, the recovery and pandemic,” said Helene Gayle, president and CEO of The Chicago Community Trust and chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. “He has also fostered a culture of collaboration and inclusion at the Chicago Fed which will serve the bank ably in the years to come.”

For more information, visit www.chicagofed.org/president.

