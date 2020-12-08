Chicago History Museum acquires Vivian Maier photos that will be exhibited next year

The Chicago History Museum acquired a collection of pictures from the acclaimed photographer Vivian Maier, a nanny whose work as a street photographer in Chicago and elsewhere was widely celebrated after her death.

The history museum at 1601 N. Clark St. in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood has obtained 1,800 of Maier's photographs it plans to display next year.

“The Chicago History Museum is committed to sharing Chicago stories, and preserving Vivian Maier’s renowned work to make it available to the public aligns directly with our mission,” said Gary T. Johnson, president of the Chicago History Museum. “Maier’s photographs bring Chicago and its residents to life, drawing striking parallels to today’s social and political landscape. We are honored to have her work in our collection.”

The acquired collection includes never-before-seen color slides and images of people and scenes from Chicago from the 1950s and 1970s. The Chicago History Museum will give the public access to the trove of photos on its image portal by early 2021 and display them alongside Maier photos from the museum's collection and loaned pieces in a new exhibit opening in spring of next year.