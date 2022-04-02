Chicago, Indiana business schools rank among best in nation

Anyone looking to advance their career in business with a master of business administration degree can take advantage of some of the best MBA programs in the country right in their own backyard.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its list of the 2023 Best Business Schools. Universities in Indiana and Chicago took many of the top spots.

The Booth School of Business at University of Chicago tied with the The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania for No. 1 nationally. The Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston ranked third.

Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, which offers both a full-time MBA program and an online program, tied for 22nd with the University of Washington in Seattle. It got high marks for its focus on integration, leadership, career guidance and experiential learning. It's notable alumni include Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales, former Ford CEO Harold Arthur Poling and Cisco Systems CEO John Chambers.

The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame ranked 25th nationwide. The college offers an accelerated program and caters to career changers.

It has produced notable alumni like Raymond James Financial Director and CEO Paul Reilly, ADERANT Holdings President Michael Kohldorf and Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Philips.

U.S. News and World Report was a national print magazine that has since migrated online. It's internationally renowned for its education rankings.

“U.S. News continues to update the Best Graduate Schools methodology and add new programs to keep the rankings relevant and valuable for prospective students,” said Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News. “Utilizing a robust data-collection process — surveying more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals — allows us to provide students with useful, quality data to determine the best program for their individual needs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.