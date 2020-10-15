Chicago International Film Festival now online and at a drive-in

The Chicago International Film Festival, one of Chicago's premier fall cultural events, returns this year during the coronavirus pandemic with online and drive-in screenings.

On Wednesday, the 56th Chicago International Film Festival — North America's longest-running competitive film festival that normally takes place at AMC River East 21 at the border of Chicago's River North and Streeterville neighborhoods — kicked off with the world premiere of "Belushi," a documentary about the late comedy legend John Belushi of "The Blues Brothers," "Animal House," and "Saturday Night Live" fame. It will screen eight films at the ChiTown Movies Drive-In at 2343 S. Throop St. in Pilsen through Oct. 25.

Screenings include "Ammonite," starring Kate Winslet, Spike Lee’s "David Byrne’s American Utopia," Regina King’s "One Night in Miami," Justin Simien’s "Bad Hair," the genre movie "The Dark and the Wicked" and the Chicago film "The Road Up."

The film festival will conclude with the Venice Film Festival Golden Lion winner "Nomadland," which stars Oscar winner Frances McDormand.