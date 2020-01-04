{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago metro lost the second most bank branches last year

The First Midwest Bank closed their downtown Hammond location.

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The Chicago metropolitan statistical area, of which Northwest Indiana is a part, suffered the second most bank branch closures last year as online banking has taken a toll on traditional brick-and-mortar bank branches across the country, leading them to close "at a staggering rate."

The Chicago metro — which includes Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana — lost 74 branches last year, or about 2.7%, according to a study by personal finance website MagnifyMoney. The study is based on FDIC data.

Only the New York City metropolitan area saw more banks close, with 379 branches shuttering in the past year, or about 6.9%. Washington D.C. was third with a loss of 57 branches, or about 3.7%.

FDIC data shows the 100 most populous U.S. metros have lost nearly 1,300 branches since 2018. Nearly 80 of those metropolitan areas lost branches last year. In Northwest Indiana, Chase, First Midwest, Fist Financial and other banks have closed branches as more and more customers — especially younger, tech-savvy ones — bank online and on their mobile phones.

"Big banks that have large brick-and-mortar networks are beginning to shift their focus to their digital offerings, and some have cited that as to why they’re cutting back on the number of physical branches," MagnifyMoney said in a news release. "Another reason for the closing of bank branches could be attributed to the uptick in bank mergers, which often leads to the consolidation and closing of branches. In 2015, banking industry M&A activity reached a 17-year high, and FDIC data has found that from 2012 to 2017, merging banks reported 2.8% fewer offices than the 1.4% rate of non-merging banks."

Banks also now have to compete with financial technology, or fintech, companies that don't have the same overhead that comes with brick-and-mortar locations.

"A big contributing factor could be the rise of fintech competitors. In recent years, there’s been a flood of companies leveraging technology, allowing their customers to get their banking done from anywhere, obviating the need to visit a branch," MagnifyMoney said in the news release. "Not only are these companies providing customers with more convenience than brick-and-mortars, but many are becoming an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional banking because of features like higher APYs and no fees."

