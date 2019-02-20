Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning director, NorthPoint developer to address CAIC

The executive director of the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and a developer planning a $164 million project at the former Republic Steel mill site on Chicago's far South Side will address the Calumet Area Industrial Commission at its 2019 kick-off luncheon Thursday.
The group that represents more than 1,500 industrial companies on Chicago's South Side, the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana, including ArcelorMittal and BP, will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Ridge Country Club at 10522 S. California Ave. in Chicago. The program is entitled “On To 2050: Helping Communities and the Calumet Prosper.”
The featured speaker will be Joseph Szabo, CMAP executive director.
Szabo will discuss 'On To 2050,' CMAP's comprehensive plan for the seven counties of northeast Illinois. The plan "features prioritizing infrastructure investments to improve the region’s transportation system, including its freight network," the Calumet Area Industrial Commission said in a press release.
Tom George of NorthPoint Development and Mitch Adams of CBRE also will discuss their plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics campus that's expected to bring 1,300 new jobs to the 197-acre site that was once home to the Republic Steel mill at 116th Street and Avenue O.
People will have the chance to networks with representatives from the CAIC's many members such as Ford, Ozinga, and Sherwin-Williams. The 51-year-old group focuses on industrial retention of companies that provide thousands of jobs and contribute millions of dollars to the local economy through advocacy, workforce development and related initiatives.
Tickets cost $40 for members and $50 for non-members, and include lunch. For more information or to register, visit www.calumetareaindustrial.com.