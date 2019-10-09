Chicago was again named the best big city to visit by readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine, an honor that could help bring more visitors to Northwest Indiana.
You have free articles remaining.
The Windy City has ranked first nationwide among big cities in Conde Nast's annual Readers' Choice Awards for the last three years.
"It's no wonder Chicago is topping this list again," Conde Nast Traveler said in announcing the result. "A world-class destination known for its impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs and massive brewing scene, it’ll take several repeat visits to get through your list of must-dos.
"Most people start with the downtown — from the Magnificent Mile, ritzy Gold Coast, and funky Old Town, not to mention the business-oriented Loop — but there are 77 neighborhoods to explore, where you'll find cutting-edge restaurants, chilled-out corner bars, and no matter where you go, some of the most pleasant people you'll find anywhere."
Choose Chicago estimates as many as 57.6 million tourists visited Chicago last year, a 4.3% increase over the previous record set in 2017.
Local officials say what's good for neighboring Chicago is good for Northwest Indiana. Budget-minded travelers might opt to stay in cheaper hotels in Northwest Indiana, and visitors — especially those on longer trips to the city — might venture out of the city limits to stop by nearby Northwest Indiana attractions like the Indiana Dunes National Park, the lakefront casinos, or 3 Floyds Brewing.
"We absolutely benefit," South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos said. "When we still had the convention business and with the amateur sports business, one of our selling points was that it was a Chicago alternative with better prices. You can still go to the city without having to pay city prices."
Northwest Indiana also has attractions a short drive from the city like the 61st National Park and its craft breweries, including the 3 Floyds in brewpub in Munster that RateBeer routinely ranks as one of the best in the world.
"I know first-hand from a business traveler from Pittsburgh who made a point of going to 3 Floyds, saying it was legendary," Batistatos said. "That's proof that having boundaries in that business doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The South Shore is a good brand that benefits from being next to one of the major cities that people want to visit."
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura said such honors could help drive more people to attractions like the National Mascot Hall of Fame, the lakefront or Pierogi Fest.
"Chicagoland has 9.5 million people living here already," he said. "But tourists who are here for a week or two and want to see everything might be more likely to travel to Whiting than someone from Schaumburg. We in general focus on Chicago, but the tourism enhances it."