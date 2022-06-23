Chicago Stamping Plant temporarily laying off workers this summer

“Chicago Stamping will be implementing a week-to-week temporary layoff starting Monday, June 20. The temporary layoff will continue until Sunday, September 11 with the plan to return to full-scale production on Monday, September 12,” according to a memo circulating around the Chicago Stamping Plant that was first obtained by thedetroitbureau.com.

Ford Manufacturing and Communications Lead Kelli Felker said the temporary layoffs at the stamping plant in Chicago Heights were the result of summer shutdowns in which the plants typically cease operations for a few weeks to retool.

Workers typically get temporarily laid off and file for unemployment benefits while using the break from the assembly line as a summer vacation.