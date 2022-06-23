Chicago Stamping Plant temporarily laying off workers this summer

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — The Chicago Stamping Plant is laying off workers temporarily this summer as Ford scales back production at some of its major auto plants.
The factory at 1000 E. Lincoln Hwy. stamps sheet products for the nearby Chicago Assembly Plant on Chicago's Far South Side and other Ford factories.
The Chicago Assembly Plant, Kansas City Assembly Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant it serves all plan to scale back production this summer as a result of the traditional summer shutdowns and the semiconductor shortages.
“Chicago Stamping will be implementing a week-to-week temporary layoff starting Monday, June 20. The temporary layoff will continue until Sunday, September 11 with the plan to return to full-scale production on Monday, September 12,” according to a memo circulating around the Chicago Stamping Plant that was first obtained by thedetroitbureau.com.
Ford Manufacturing and Communications Lead Kelli Felker said the temporary layoffs at the stamping plant in Chicago Heights were the result of summer shutdowns in which the plants typically cease operations for a few weeks to retool.
Workers typically get temporarily laid off and file for unemployment benefits while using the break from the assembly line as a summer vacation.
People are also reading…
The Chicago Stamping Plant, which dates back to 1956, employs 1,290 workers, including 1,180 hourly workers.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Parlor Doughuts, Domino's, Gyros Bar and Grill and Captain's Seafood opening
Open
Craft doughtnuts and coffee
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
New owners
Focus on nutrition
'Trying to make a difference'
Open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Basecamp Fitness, Northwest Health doctor's office opening; Fresh to Order closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Basecamp Fitness, Northwest Health doctor's office opening; Fresh to Order closed