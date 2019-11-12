Ford workers at the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights voted to ratify a proposed contract between Ford and the United Auto Workers union.
The skilled trades voted 203-64, or 76% to 24%, in favor of the four-year deal, while production workers voted 402-154, or 72% to 28%, in favor of the contract, said United Auto Workers Local 588 President Bill Jackson.
Workers at the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch that the Chicago Stamping Plant supplies previously had voted to reject the tentative agreement, which the UAW said will bring workers an estimated $29,500 to $32,500 in raises and bonuses over the next four years, as well as $6 billion in investment nationwide, including $200 million in capital upgrades at the Chicago Assembly Plant.
Fewer than half of the 5,800 UAW Local 551-represented auto workers in Hegewisch cast ballots in the ratification vote.
Jackson said turnout was much higher at the 2.5 million-square-foot stamping plant at 1000 Lincoln Ave. in Chicago Heights, which employs 1,290, including about 1,180 hourly workers.
"About 75% voted for it," Jackson said. "The turnout was strong. It was a strong ratification."
The proposed contract includes ratification bonuses of $9,000 for senior employees and $3,500 for temporary employees, 3% raises in the second and fourth years and 4% bonuses in the first and third years.