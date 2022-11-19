 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago to play hits at Four Winds New Buffalo

Chicago in Concert - Mansfield, Mass. (copy)

Rock band Chicago with trombone player James Pankow, saxophone player Ray Herrmann and trumpet player Lee Loughnane performs at the Xfinity Center, Aug. 5, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass.

 Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP

The prolific Grammy Award-winning band Chicago, which just released its 38th album, will perform at the Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center next spring.

Chicago, which has been described as soft rock and rock and roll with horns, will play at 8 p.m. May 19.

The band just released its 38th studio album, "Born for this Moment," through BMG. It features 14 new songs.

Chicago also was recently featured in the documentary "The Last Band on Stage" narrated by actor Joe Mantegna, a longtime friend of the band.

“Chicago has faced many obstacles in lasting 55 years, but the pandemic was possibly their greatest challenge. I’m excited for people to see the story of how they got back to the stage to continue performing,” said director Peter Curtis Pardini.

It's now been touring for 56 years.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Originally known as the Chicago Transit Authority, the band fused rock, pop and jazz together. It's the highest-charting American band in Billboard Magazine's Top 125 Artists Of All Time and was the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six straight decades.

Chicago is known for hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin' Stronger Every Day," “Make Me Smile," "If You Leave Me Now," "Hard To Say I'm Sorry," "Look Away," "Wake Up Sunshine," "Hard Habit To Break," "Baby, What A Big Surprise," "Colour My World" and "Another Rainy Day In New York City."

The band's many accolades include Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, Founding Artists of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a Chicago street dedicated in its honor.

Tickets range from $100 to $190.

For more information, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

