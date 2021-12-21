Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurant, bars

Federal health officials announced Monday that omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, a nearly sixfold increase in only seven days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported omicron's prevalence is even higher in some parts of the U.S., with the variant responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the industrial Midwest, the New York area, the Southeast and the Pacific Northwest.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday that the city will require proof of vaccination for workers and customers at many indoor businesses beginning in mid-January. New York and San Francisco already require it.

Rob Karr, president of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association, called the Chicago requirement a "reasonably measured approach."

"It certainly is better than shutting businesses down," he said.

Lightfoot said there will be a weekly testing option for employees who are unvaccinated, but no testing option for customers. Proof of vaccination may be with a physical card, or a photo of the card. The requirement doesn't apply to houses of worship, elementary and secondary schools, grocery stores and office or residential buildings.