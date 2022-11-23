Chicago TV news anchor Harry Porterfield sells longtime Miller Beach home

Retired Chicago anchor Harry Porterfield, who delivered the nightly news to Chicagoland for decades, has sold his longtime home in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.

Porterfield was a news anchor for CBS2 in Chicago and then a reporter for ABC7. He was known for his "Someone You Should Know" segments spotlighting individuals making a difference across Chicagoland; his distinguished media career includes 11 Emmys, a Studs Terkel Award and a Legacy of Leadership Award from Indiana University.

He owned a home in Miller Beach for more than a half-century and has long been involved in the Northwest Indiana community, supporting Meals on Wheels, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, the Theatre at the Center, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension. He often served as a keynote speaker for fundraising galas for nonprofits like the American Heart Association. He was also active in relief efforts after the 2008 floods in the Calumet Region and is a noted regular at local restaurants.

Porterfield, 94, sold the four-bedroom house for $228,500 on Oct. 31, according to Lake County property records.

He and his wife, Marianita, bought the residence in 1969, according to the Lake County assessor's office.

The 2,442-square-foot midcentury modern home was built in 1955 on a 0.24-acre lot. It was listed for $230,000 in late September, according to real estate listings.

The Michigan native joined WBBM-TV in 1964, serving as a weekday anchor until 1985. He went on to work as a reporter at WLS-TV until 2009, when he returned to the CBS affiliate as a co-anchor and reporter.

He continued to report the news until he was in his 80s. Porterfield could not be reached for comment.