 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story urgent

Chicago TV news anchor Harry Porterfield sells longtime Miller Beach home

  • 0

Retired Chicago anchor Harry Porterfield, who delivered the nightly news to Chicagoland for decades, has sold his longtime home in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood.

Porterfield was a news anchor for CBS2 in Chicago and then a reporter for ABC7. He was known for his "Someone You Should Know" segments spotlighting individuals making a difference across Chicagoland; his distinguished media career includes 11 Emmys, a Studs Terkel Award and a Legacy of Leadership Award from Indiana University.

He owned a home in Miller Beach for more than a half-century and has long been involved in the Northwest Indiana community, supporting Meals on Wheels, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, the Theatre at the Center, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension. He often served as a keynote speaker for fundraising galas for nonprofits like the American Heart Association. He was also active in relief efforts after the 2008 floods in the Calumet Region and is a noted regular at local restaurants.

People are also reading…

Porterfield, 94, sold the four-bedroom house for $228,500 on Oct. 31, according to Lake County property records.

He and his wife, Marianita, bought the residence in 1969, according to the Lake County assessor's office.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The 2,442-square-foot midcentury modern home was built in 1955 on a 0.24-acre lot. It was listed for $230,000 in late September, according to real estate listings.

The Michigan native joined WBBM-TV in 1964, serving as a weekday anchor until 1985. He went on to work as a reporter at WLS-TV until 2009, when he returned to the CBS affiliate as a co-anchor and reporter.

He continued to report the news until he was in his 80s. Porterfield could not be reached for comment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Portage entrepreneur launches headband business

Yolanda Monahan founded YoBandz with the goal of offering the public "a comfortable fitting headband that can be worn for extended periods of time for all ages and genders without the pressure that today’s traditional headbands cause."

Watch Now: Related Video

Save time and money during the holidays with these apps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts