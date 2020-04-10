Chicago urologist to make virtual house calls in Northwest Indiana during COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Chicago-based urologist is making virtual house calls to Northwest Indiana residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Paul Yonover, a Munster native and Indiana University graduate who specializes in kidney stones and infections, urinary problems and prostate and bladder cancer, will see patients by teleconference via phone, tablet or computer, including new patients in the Region.

“Nothing can replace the face-to-face connection that I can normally have with my patients in my office,” Yonover said. “But these are not normal times, and we’re now faced with the need to provide essential care to patients, without increasing everyone’s risk of exposure and without intensifying demand on our health care system’s already limited and stretched resources.”

The teleconferencing trend has been taking off across Northwest Indiana, as doctors are forced to get innovative to continue their practice serving patients during the coronavirus outbreak, which has so taxed the resources of health care facilities. Porter Physician Group in Porter County and Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana also are offering telehealth appointments so patients can stay safely at home.