Chicago Veterans Job Fair to take place at Soldier Field

Region military veterans looking for the next chapter in their career may want to clear their schedule and hop on the South Shore Line to the city next week.
More than 70 employers will be on hand at the Chicago Veterans Job Fair, which will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Soldier Field Thursday, Oct. 3. Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are staging the free hiring event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists.
"In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers," RecruitMilitary said in a news release. "The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses — nearly 25% — a rate more than six times the national average. This is the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S."
RecruitMilitary has been partnering with Google on a job search tool for military spouses and veterans to check out 8,000 remote work options. RecruitMilitary maintains a database of more than 250,000 jobs and has hosted 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year in conjunction with DAV.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are pleased to provide these companies with access to the widest network of highly qualified veteran job candidates who are looking for meaningful civilian career opportunities,” said Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris and RecruitMiltiary.
Exhibitors at the Chicago Veterans Job Fair are scheduled to include many companies with a footprint in the Calumet Region, such as PNC Bank, Cargill, Wintrust, First Midwest Bank, True Value and Belle Tire.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/Chicago100319.