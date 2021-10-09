Chicago's high-end Rosebud Steakhouse coming to Munster

Chicago's high-end Rosebud Steakhouse is expanding to Munster.

The upscale steakhouse that specializes in white-tablecloth fine dining will open a new location in the Centennial Village development at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street, Town Manager Dustin Anderson said.

"Rosebud Steakhouse is indeed expanding to Munster, Indiana," Anderson said. "We are thrilled that they’ve chosen our community and look forward to having them as our newest neighbor."

Anderson said many details, such as dining capacity, the number of jobs and the amount of investment were not immediately available.

The restaurant's flagship location is at 192 E. Walton St. just off the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Rosebud Steakhouse has the motto "a rare steakhouse well done."

Rosebud Steakhouse owner, managing partner and corporate chef Steve Coppolillo, a Dyer resident who graduated from Lake Central High School and Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, posted Rosebud was coming soon to Munster.

"Thank you to everyone for your continued support in making us successful," he posted. "We truly have the best customers, love you all."