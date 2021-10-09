Chicago's high-end Rosebud Steakhouse coming to Munster

Chicago's high-end Rosebud Steakhouse is expanding to Munster.
The upscale steakhouse that specializes in white-tablecloth fine dining will open a new location in the Centennial Village development at Calumet Avenue and 45th Street, Town Manager Dustin Anderson said.
"Rosebud Steakhouse is indeed expanding to Munster, Indiana," Anderson said. "We are thrilled that they’ve chosen our community and look forward to having them as our newest neighbor."
Anderson said many details, such as dining capacity, the number of jobs and the amount of investment were not immediately available.
The restaurant's flagship location is at 192 E. Walton St. just off the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Rosebud Steakhouse has the motto "a rare steakhouse well done."
Rosebud Steakhouse owner, managing partner and corporate chef Steve Coppolillo, a Dyer resident who graduated from Lake Central High School and Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, posted Rosebud was coming soon to Munster.
"Thank you to everyone for your continued support in making us successful," he posted. "We truly have the best customers, love you all."
Rosebud Steakhouse's menu in downtown Chicago includes 40-day dry-aged Kansas City strips and Cowboy Cut bone-in ribeyes, as well as a wide selection of wet-aged steaks like a New York strip, Delmonico ribeye, filet mignon, petit filet and bone-in filet. The featured steak is a 22-ounce Chicago Cut bone-in ribeye that sells for $68.
It's supplied by Linz Heritage Angus outside of Crown Point, which provides beef to many high-end steakhouses in Chicago and across the country.
Prime cuts of beef can be paired with high-end vino, which is available by the glass or bottle. An extensive wine list encompasses varietals from Napa Valley, France, Italy, Spain and Argentina.
Outside of the traditional cuts of beef, the menu includes lamb chops, veal chops, Berkshire porch chops, salmon, sea bass, Dover Sole, chicken and pasta. A la carte sides include mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, baked potatoes, steak fries, grilled asparagus, crispy Brussel sprouts with Nueske's bacon, corn off the cob, sauteed mushrooms and onions, and truffle Parmesan tater tots.
Salads include steakhouse favorites like wedge and Ceasar. Rosebud Steakhouse also offers many appetizers such as oysters, shrimp cocktails with atomic horseradish, Maryland crab cakes, lamb chop lollipops and "knife and fork bacon."
There also are a few sandwiches, including a dry-aged ribeye.
The mixed-used Centennial Village also is home to Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, El Salto, The Simple Greek, and Harvest Room, whose original location in the south suburbs was declared one of Chicagoland's best restaurants by a Chicago Tribune food critic. Condos are currently under construction at the site, which is just north of Munster's Centennial Park.