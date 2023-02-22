A Schererville couple who had their own HGTV show will soon expand their chic furniture and home decor store in Chicago to a second location in Munster.

Joe and Meg Piercy, who hosted "Renovation Goldmine" on HGTV, will open a new MegMade furniture and interior design shop at 9610 N. Centennial Drive in Munster's Centennial Village. It will be smaller than the flagship store in Chicago's trendy Logan Square neighborhood, but it will carry a similar selection of upcycled vintage furniture, couches, DIY paint, lighting, upholstery, rugs and home goods. A grand opening for the Munster store is slated for March 10.

"There's nothing else like this in the area, let alone the country," Meg Piercy said. "These are one-of-a-kind items that have been restored and are customizable."

The Piercys, a married couple who are raising their three boys in Briar Ridge in Schererville, hosted a show on HGTV on which they upcycled old furniture pieces while doing home renovations projects across Chicagoland, preaching a message of "old is gold" and "there's gold in every home."

"Business exploded after the show," she said. "People know what we do to use people's own items to make their homes feel more homey. We both use people's own items and go all over the place for treasures we can refinish. We have a full-time picker. What's really fun is we make really great pieces that are familiar but give them a new life."

The Piercys are focusing on their business and family now.

"The show brought us a lot of attention," she said. "We decided not to do a second season at the moment because it's a little too much having a family, a business and a show."

They relocated to Northwest Indiana two years ago after needing more space and wanting a backyard for their sons to run around in. They were encouraged by friends in Valparaiso to come to Northwest Indiana instead of other suburban options like Schaumburg.

"We loved this area so much," she said. "We talked about opening another MegMade here because we're all about family and kids and that gives us the chance to be closer to home."

The Piercys, who met at Park Community Church in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, stumbled into the home renovation business when they needed a changing table for their first son but were short on funds, after having been ripped off by a contractor while flipping a house. Meg found a vintage dresser in an alley, stayed up all night watching YouTube videos learning how to repurpose it and developed a passion for DIY that guides her to this day.

She started painting furniture while watching television in their living room and selling it on Craigslist. That blossomed into a business they called MegMade because Joe Piercy would say "Meg made this, Meg made that" while giving people tours of their home.

Nine years ago, they opened the nearly 10,000-square-foot MegMade store at 2728 N. Elston Ave. in Chicago, selling restored antique furniture and other home decor. The Munster store is about 3,600 square feet. It will have pottery, ceramics, coffee table books, paint lines, cards, pillows, candles and the furniture MegMade is known for.

"I will have everything but the unfinished pieces," she said. "But people will still be able to see those online to make custom orders."

MegMade will host regular classes, mostly on furniture painting. It's looking at teaming up with other local businesses on special events, such as inviting the Tasty Olive Company over from Highland for an olive oil tasting.

"We want to partner with other businesses in the area to be part of the community," she said.

MegMade also provides interior design services to customers all over the country, having helped customers from New Orleans to Nantucket renovate their homes. If all goes well, the Munster store could be the start of a bigger expansion to more locations in the future.

"This is our passion," she said. "This is something we really love to do."

MegMade will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Munster.

For more information, visit megmade.com.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Buona Beef, Great Harvest Bread Co., gluten-free bakery opening; bowling alley closed Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon Coming soon Open Open Open Open Open Open Closed Closed