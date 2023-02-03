The Rush University System for Health just opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster, bringing nationally ranked care to the Region.

The Chicago-based healthcare provider opened a new outpatient medical facility at 9200 Calumet Ave. It said it's bringing its nationally renowned care closer to many of its existing patients in Northwest Indiana who have long gone into the city to get medical care.

"Anyone who's been around health care knows we're at an inflection point right now," CEO Omar Lateef said. "Our heroes go to work every day trying to make an impact, trying to make a difference. We care about access and getting access to the same outcomes in every community."

The new modern facility in Munster has 19 exam rooms, X-ray and other testing capabilities. It has 18 doctors who also practice in Chicago and more who will start seeing patients there soon.

Rush Munster is the health care system's second new outpatient center outside Chicago after Oak Brook.

"We're reaching out to improve access to clinical programs people drive 30 miles or more for," Lateef said. "We're bringing the excellence of our clinical providers closer to people's doorsteps for easy access."

The new facility will result in better care, he said.

"We won't just fix your blood pressure, though of course we'll do that. We promote comprehensive wellness in patients," he said. "We believe furiously in health equity and in improving the health of the community and fixing those outcomes so we have tremendous outcomes in the future."

Rush also has the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Physical Therapy medical clinic in Munster, provides cardiology services in Northwest Indiana and offers thoracic surgery services at Franciscan Health hospitals in Northwest Indiana, where it also plans to offer telestroke services.

The new facility in Munster will make it easier for patients who get treated at RUSH in Chicago to receive follow-up care, said Paul Casey, chief medical officer at Rush University Medical Center.

"A 57-year-old man who suffers from shortness of breath can get diagnosed with vascular disease right here in Munster and then go to the Rush University Medical Center for treatment that might save his life," Casey said. "Then he can come back home to Munster for follow-up care, seeing doctors and the care team here. That reduces stress and the travel burden on both patients and families. We plan to offer comprehensive best-in-class care, all Rush has to offer."

Rush Munster started seeing patients Monday. It offers outpatient services like imaging, stress echocardiograms, X-rays, electrocardiograms and ultrasounds.

Patients can see specialists in transplant services, breast surgery, epilepsy, gastrointestinal surgery, neuro-oncology, cardiology, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, urology, vascular services and other fields.

"It isn't the future of health care. It's our present," Casey said. "The most important thing is your health."

It's an academic health system affiliated with Rush University, where more than 2,500 students study medicine, nursing and health sciences. Rush operates Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital, outpatient care facilities and a providers network.