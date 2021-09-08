Chick-fil-A opens Thursday in Valpo and South Bend

Lines of cars have been wrapped around the building since Chick-fil-A opened last week at the new Oak District by the old Omni Fitness in Schererville.

Now the Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, known for its southern-style chicken sandwiches, is continuing its march across Northern Indiana. Chick-fil-A will open at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Valparaiso and at its new Portage Road location in South Bend.

The fast food restaurant, which helped start the ongoing chicken sandwich wars via its rivalry with Popeye's, estimates it will employ 340 workers at its new Northwest Indiana restaurants in Schererville and Valparaiso. Chick-fil-A, known for being closed on Sundays and having a loyal cult following like In-N-Out Burger or Whataburger, also has a location outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

They also sell a variety of chicken products, freshly squeezed lemonades and sides like kale salad.

The Valparaiso location opens at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at 61 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso Walk in between Valparaiso Marketplace and Porter's Vale Shopping Center in Valpo's suburban commercial hub of outdoor shopping centers on the city's east end.