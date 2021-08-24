Chick-fil-A sets opening dates for Schererville, Valpo locations

The popular Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant known for serving the "filet" of poultry in its premium chicken sandwiches will arrive soon in Schererville and Valparaiso.

After months of construction, Chick-fil-A will open Sept. 1 in the new Oak District off U.S. 30 at 315 U.S. 41 in Schererville. A Chick-fil-A also will open Sept. 9 at 61 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso.

Chick-fil-A, which replaced Uno's outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart years ago, normally gives free food to the first 100 customers in line at new locations but has temporarily discontinued that practice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the chain will give free Chick-fil-A meals to 100 "community heroes" making an impact in the community.

Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and waffle fries. It's best known for its chicken sandwich with a chicken breast, dill pickle chips and a buttered bun. The menu also includes breakfast, kale sides and salads. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays and have a fervent cult following.