Chick-fil-A sets opening dates for Schererville, Valpo locations

The popular Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant known for serving the "filet" of poultry in its premium chicken sandwiches will arrive soon in Schererville and Valparaiso.
After months of construction, Chick-fil-A will open Sept. 1 in the new Oak District off U.S. 30 at 315 U.S. 41 in Schererville. A Chick-fil-A also will open Sept. 9 at 61 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso.
Chick-fil-A, which replaced Uno's outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart years ago, normally gives free food to the first 100 customers in line at new locations but has temporarily discontinued that practice as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the chain will give free Chick-fil-A meals to 100 "community heroes" making an impact in the community.
Chick-fil-A serves chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets and waffle fries. It's best known for its chicken sandwich with a chicken breast, dill pickle chips and a buttered bun. The menu also includes breakfast, kale sides and salads. Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays and have a fervent cult following.
The privately held family-owned restaurant chain was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. It spread from its base in the South to create a national footprint with more than 2,500 restaurants in 47 states. Its "Eat Mor Chikin" advertising campaign features cows that encourage people to eat chicken instead of burgers.
Chick-fil-A also has been controversial because of past donations to anti-gay marriage groups. Someone spray-painted "Be gay. Do crime" on the side of the frame of the new Schererville restaurant when it was still under construction.
Its ongoing duel with rival Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen over who has the best chicken sandwich sparked the so-called chicken sandwich wars that have led McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Burger King, Portillo's, Sonic, Shake Shack, Church's Chicken and countless other restaurants to launch their own premium chicken sandwiches made with juicy chicken breasts over the last few years.
Both the Schererville and Valparaiso locations will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit chick-fil-a.com, call the Schererville restaurant at (219) 274-2274.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Furniture store, Domino's, wellness center, mortgage lender and opioid recover center opening; Taco John's coming?
Open
Coming soon
Open
Coming soon
Coming soon
Possibly coming?
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and Harold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nothing Bundt Cake, Ethiopian restaurant, yoga studio and arold's Private Venue opening; The Wurst temporarily closed