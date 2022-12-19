Chick & Shake bringing hot chicken to Munster, aims to be first in a national chain

Chick & Shake is bringing Nashville hot chicken to Munster and aims to be the flagship location in an international chain.

The chicken restaurant will open on Dec. 27 at 9611 Calumet Ave. in the Centennial Village development. It’s a new concept replacing the fast-casual Greek joint A Simple Greek, which closed to make way for owner Rami Nasser’s new concept.

Nasser, who also owns Covo Greek Street Food in Bolingbrook, hopes to eventually open 100 Chick & Shake restaurants around the country and the world.

“I started this from scratch,” he said. “Chicken’s a hot trend right now, especially Nashville hot chicken. I tried a lot of Nashville hot chicken and fell in love with the concept.”

Popular in Tennessee’s largest city, Nashville hot chicken was allegedly invented by a scorned woman looking to get revenge on a philandering man by making his chicken super-spicy but who impressed him so much they went into business together instead. It’s caught on at chic restaurants and craft breweries nationwide, even making appearances at fast food places like KFC.

Chick & Shake will offer chicken tenders, sandwiches, sliders on brioche buns and wings ranging from no spice to What the Cluck. Mild bosts 15,000 Scoville Heat Units, medium 60,000 Scoville Heat Units, hot 320,000 Scoville Heat Units and What the Cluck 2.6 million Scoville Heat Units.

Anyone who finishes three What the Cluck chicken tenders spiced up with Carolina Reaper peppers within 90 seconds gets the meal for free, $100 in cash and their name on the wall.

“We make you sign a waiver,” Nasser said.

The chicken comes with a choice of 16 different sauces. It’s seasoned with spices like cayenne, habanero, black pepper and garlic. It’s brined overnight to be juicy.

“It’s going to brine overnight and sit for at least 24 hours and not just be marinated in pickle juice,” he said. “Even if you don’t order a hot sandwich, it’s going to be marinated for flavor, which is especially important for the tenderloin and breast. It’s going to be juicier and crispier on the outside.”

He’s striving for authenticity.

“I fell in love with hot chicken,” he said. “I went to Nashville to make sure we’re doing it right and not cutting corners. I went to Hattie B’s, talked to them and came back and worked on the concept.”

The restaurant also has 18 different styles of milkshakes such as Oreo, Snickers, churro, peanut butter cup, Butterfingers, strawberry cheesecake and peppermint. The shakes are meant to cool off one’s palate after the spicy chicken.

“The shake is the after-burner to cool you off,” he said. “It’s a perfect blend that’s not too thick and not too thin. It’s made straight from the ice cream machine.”

The menu also includes crinkle-cut fries and mac and cheese.

He’s looking to open another location in Crown Point. The sky’s the limit.

“I’m looking to expand in other countries,” he said. “I’m in talks about bringing it to markets in Texas and North Carolina. I like the Chicago market. I believe it’s going to be a big brand.”

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant seats 52, offers carryout and has delivery through third-party services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. The interior features a huge mural and a chic atmosphere.

“Honestly I love the vibe of a Nashville hot chicken place,” he said. “It’s not fast food. It’s real gourmet food. It’s all fresh, never frozen. It has a great heat level.”

He liked Munster as the first location for the new concept.

“I love the traffic. I love the environment. I love the vibe,” he said. “There is an amazing population. It’s by some hospitals and I’ve already been in talks with them about catering. They’re excited a chicken place is coming.”

For more information, visit chickandshake.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.