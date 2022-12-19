 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Chick & Shake bringing hot chicken to Munster, aims to be first in a national chain

  • 0
Chick & Shake bringing hot chicken to Munster, aims to be first in a national chain

Chick & Shake is opening in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

Chick & Shake is bringing Nashville hot chicken to Munster and aims to be the flagship location in an international chain.

The chicken restaurant will open on Dec. 27 at 9611 Calumet Ave. in the Centennial Village development. It’s a new concept replacing the fast-casual Greek joint A Simple Greek, which closed to make way for owner Rami Nasser’s new concept.

Nasser, who also owns Covo Greek Street Food in Bolingbrook, hopes to eventually open 100 Chick & Shake restaurants around the country and the world.

“I started this from scratch,” he said. “Chicken’s a hot trend right now, especially Nashville hot chicken. I tried a lot of Nashville hot chicken and fell in love with the concept.”

Popular in Tennessee’s largest city, Nashville hot chicken was allegedly invented by a scorned woman looking to get revenge on a philandering man by making his chicken super-spicy but who impressed him so much they went into business together instead. It’s caught on at chic restaurants and craft breweries nationwide, even making appearances at fast food places like KFC.

People are also reading…

Chick & Shake will offer chicken tenders, sandwiches, sliders on brioche buns and wings ranging from no spice to What the Cluck. Mild bosts 15,000 Scoville Heat Units, medium 60,000 Scoville Heat Units, hot 320,000 Scoville Heat Units and What the Cluck 2.6 million Scoville Heat Units.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Anyone who finishes three What the Cluck chicken tenders spiced up with Carolina Reaper peppers within 90 seconds gets the meal for free, $100 in cash and their name on the wall.

“We make you sign a waiver,” Nasser said.

The chicken comes with a choice of 16 different sauces. It’s seasoned with spices like cayenne, habanero, black pepper and garlic. It’s brined overnight to be juicy.

“It’s going to brine overnight and sit for at least 24 hours and not just be marinated in pickle juice,” he said. “Even if you don’t order a hot sandwich, it’s going to be marinated for flavor, which is especially important for the tenderloin and breast. It’s going to be juicier and crispier on the outside.”

He’s striving for authenticity.

“I fell in love with hot chicken,” he said. “I went to Nashville to make sure we’re doing it right and not cutting corners. I went to Hattie B’s, talked to them and came back and worked on the concept.”

The restaurant also has 18 different styles of milkshakes such as Oreo, Snickers, churro, peanut butter cup, Butterfingers, strawberry cheesecake and peppermint. The shakes are meant to cool off one’s palate after the spicy chicken.

“The shake is the after-burner to cool you off,” he said. “It’s a perfect blend that’s not too thick and not too thin. It’s made straight from the ice cream machine.”

The menu also includes crinkle-cut fries and mac and cheese.

He’s looking to open another location in Crown Point. The sky’s the limit.

“I’m looking to expand in other countries,” he said. “I’m in talks about bringing it to markets in Texas and North Carolina. I like the Chicago market. I believe it’s going to be a big brand.”

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant seats 52, offers carryout and has delivery through third-party services like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. The interior features a huge mural and a chic atmosphere.

“Honestly I love the vibe of a Nashville hot chicken place,” he said. “It’s not fast food. It’s real gourmet food. It’s all fresh, never frozen. It has a great heat level.”

He liked Munster as the first location for the new concept.

“I love the traffic. I love the environment. I love the vibe,” he said. “There is an amazing population. It’s by some hospitals and I’ve already been in talks with them about catering. They’re excited a chicken place is coming.”

For more information, visit chickandshake.com or find the business on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts