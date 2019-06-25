{{featured_button_text}}
Child care cheaper in Region than rest of state but often more expensive than college tuition

A recent study by Child Care of America found child care expenses are eating up more than 20% of the income of married couples with two children and more than 90% of the income of single parents with two children in Northwest Indiana.

 Provided

Child care is more affordable in Northwest Indiana than in the rest of the state, but it's often still more costly than public college tuition.

A recent study by Child Care of America found child care expenses are eating up more than 20% of the income of married couples with two children and more than 90% of the income of single parents with two children in Northwest Indiana.

In Indiana, child care costs an average of $12,312 for center-based care and $6,878 for home-based care in 2018, the study found. Child care for an infant and a 4-year-old cost an average of $21,642 at a center and $12,967 at a home. 

That's compared to an average public university tuition of $9,361 in the state.

Despite the hurdle of the high cost, Indiana's workforce participation rate stands at 65.3%, which is higher than the national average of 62.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Child care accounts for as much as 15.2% of income for a married family, 26.7% for a married family with two young kids, 88% for a married family at the poverty line, 54.3% for a single parent with one child, and 95.4% for a single mother of two, according to the Arlington, Virginia-based advocacy group for affordable child care.

In Lake County, child care costs $9,663 at a center and $7,566 at a home, or $17,948 for two children at a center and $14,200 for two children at a home. 

Child care in Lake County accounts for as much as 11.7% of income for a married family, 21.8% for a married family with two young kids, 49.4% for a single parent with one kid, and 91.8% for a single parent of two.

In Porter County, child care costs $11,521 at a center and $8,257 at a home, or $19,939 for two kids at a center and $15,590 for two kids at a home. 

Child care in Porter County accounts for as much as 11.8% of income for a married family, 20.5% for a married family with two young kids, 53% for a single parent with one kid, and 91.8% for a single mother of two.

In LaPorte County, child care costs $8,398 at a center and $7,739 at a home, or $15,210 for two kids at a center and $14,416 for two kids at a home. 

Child care in Porter County accounts for as much as 11.2% of income for a married family, 20.2% for a married family with two young kids, 50.5% for a single parent with one kid, and 91.5% for a single parent of two.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.