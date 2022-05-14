Children's book author to appear at Chicago Maritime Museum

Captain Bill Pinkney, the first Black man to solo sail around the Earth via Cape Horn in 1990, wrote a new children's book about his historic voyage.

He will sign copies and talk about his adventures from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Chicago Maritime Museum in the Bridgeport Art Center at 1200 W. 35th St. Children are invited to attend.

Pinkney, a product of Chicago Public Schools, wrote "Sailing Commitment Around the World," which was illustrated by Chicago-based artist Pamela C. Rice. Targeted at readers from 8 to 12, it shares his adventures and the lessons he learned at sea, including to dream big, persevere and overcome obstacles.

"From first page to last, Captain Bill Pinkney's captivating children's book, 'Sailing Commitment Around the World,' is nothing less than a delight," said Cruising World Magazine's executive editor, Herb McCormick. "Beautifully illustrated with full-color paintings by noted artist Pamela C. Rice, the book is most certainly a true-life adventure tale, but it's also something even better: an inspirational story about a kid with a dream -- like all kids -- who ultimately had the courage and drive to fully realize it. With simple but memorable prose, and a message with lessons learned that will resonate with readers young and old, Captain Pinkney's Commitment wasn't just the name of his boat, it was the driving force behind a historic, once-in-a-lifetime voyage. Bravo."

A native South Sider, Pickney learned to sail on Lake Michigan, later moving from freshwater to oceans. He has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Sailing Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island and written two other books: "Captain Bill Pinkney’s Journey and the autobiography "As Long as It Takes."

The Mystic Seaport Museum is slated to present Pinkney with the “America and the Sea” award at a gala in New York City later this year.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit chicagomaritimemuseum.org.

