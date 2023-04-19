A Crown Point-based chili spice mix company and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority are bringing a professionally sanctioned chili cook-off to Northwest Indiana.

Man’s Man Chili, LLC is inviting cooks from across the country to compete for the best chili and salsa in the Inaugural Chili Cook-off. The two-day competition will take place at noon May 6 and May 7 at the I.U.O.E Local 150 Hall at 2193 W. 84 Pl. in Merrillville.

The event will benefit the St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home in East Chicago, a nonprofit serving children that suffered a major fire last year.

"We are excited to host this inaugural event here in Northwest Indiana, where the winner could qualify for a spot in the World Chili Cook-off Championship held in Myrtle Beach,” said David Uran, president and CEO of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority.

The International Chili Society and the Chili Appreciation Society International are sanctioning the cook-off. Both sanction chili cooking competitions around the country, including national championships. The International Chili Society has raised an estimated $100 million for charity, while the Chili Appreciation Society International judges an estimated 15,000 cups of chili a year.

Winners will be crowned in the categories of homestyle chili, verde chili, CASI red chili and ICS red chili.

Regional ICS representatives Darin and Tonya Jester, who have been cooks for more than 20 years, will run the contest. Tonya Jester won the ICS world title last year for homestyle chili.

“Events like this bring people together from near and far to enjoy good food and friendly competition for a great cause," Uran said.

Man’s Man Chili hopes to lure in chili cooks from all over with awards like custom silver belt buckles made by Montana Silversmiths and a seven-inch chop knife made by Dalstrong.

The public can attend the event, which includes live music and samples of the chili and salsa while supplies last. A people's choice award will be given to the cook with the most votes.

Admission will be $5. For more information, visit mansmanchili.com.

