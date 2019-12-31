China expected to have produced nearly 1 billion tons of steel in 2019

In 1990, China produced 66.4 million tons of steel — or about two-thirds of what the United States produced that year, according to the World Steel Association.
But after the state government in the People's Republic of China decided to ramp up heavy industry, especially new steel mills, to feed the country's rapid economic growth over the past few decades, China has grown into the world's largest steel producer by a wide margin.
China is on pace to produce 988 million tons of steel this year, just shy of one billion tons.
To put that figure in perspective, the entire world only made 850.1 tons of steel back in 2000, according to the World Steel Association.
“Steel consumption in 2019 is better than expected, mainly due to rapidly growing infrastructure investment and real estate development, while industrial production is also generally stable,” Li Xinchuang, president of the China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute, told the South China Morning Post.
As its steel production has ramped up to historically unprecedented levels, China has become the world's largest exporter of steel. The European Union, the United States, India and many other counties have since imposed tariffs on Chinese steel on the grounds that it is often heavily subsidized and sold for less than fair market value, even at a loss with an eye toward long-term market share, depressing steel prices around the world.
Last year, China produced 928.3 million tons of steel — more than 10 times the 86.7 million tons made in the United States, according to the World Steel Association.
China forecasts a slight slowdown in steel output next year, when it projects it will only make 981 million tons.
