Christopher & Banks closing all stores, including Michigan City and Schererville

Christopher & Banks, a retailer that specializes in clothes for women, is the latest traditional brick-and-mortar retailer to fold amid the pandemic and an ongoing shift toward shopping online.
The suburban Minneapolis-based chain is shutting more than 400 stores nationwide, including at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall and the Crossroads Shopping Center in Schererville, where it opened just months ago.
Christopher & Banks filed for bankruptcy and is now in the process of closing all its stores. Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Merchant Resources is running liquidation sales, including at 1525 U.S. 41 in Schererville and 511 Lighthouse Place #E110 in Michigan City. It's also shuttering another five stores in suburban Chicago and two more in the South Bend area.
All merchandise will initially be marked down 40% to 60% as Hilco looks to unload the inventory to satisfy creditors. Store fixtures also will be for sale.
Founded in 1956 as Braun's store in Minneapolis, the retailer rebranded as Christopher & Banks in 2000. It sells a variety of women's clothes in all sizes, carrying missy, petite and women's plus-size lines.
It operated 449 stores in 44 states, mostly in small markets, catering to a target demographic of women over 40 years old.
Christopher & Banks filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey Thursday. It's in discussion with potential buyers of its e-commerce platform.
“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment," President and CEO Keri Jones said. "Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the company for the future. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times.”
For more information, visit www.christopherandbanks.com.
