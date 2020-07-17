You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ciao Bella Restaurant temporary closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
alert urgent

Ciao Bella Restaurant temporary closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}
Ciao Bella Restaurant temporary closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Ciao Bella delivers restaurant meals to Community Hospital in Munster. The restaurant temporarily closed after a worker there tested positive for coronavirus.

 Provided

Ciao Bella Restaurant, a popular Italian fine dining restaurant in Schererville, temporarily closed Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are closed effectively immediately," Ciao Bella posted on social media. "We value our guests' health and safety and want to ensure a safe dining experience. Ciao Bella has been taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests."

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trattoria at 1514 US-41 in Schererville installed new hand sanitizer stations at the entrance, required employees to take five-minute breaks every hour to wash their hands and frequently cleaned menus with a commercial-grade sanitizer. It started using bleach, Lysol and Ecolab to wipe down the floors, bar, and high-traffic touch points. 

The upscale Italian eatery also rolled out curbside pickup, adding items like a DIY pizza kit to take home.

Ciao Bella will shut down for a deep clean after an employee got infected with COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, one of our staff members tested positive for coronavirus," the restaurant posted in a statement online. "We will be taking this time to assist our staff with testing, and will reopen based on taste results and sanitization of the restaurant."

The restaurant brought in Tierra Environmental and Industrial to do a deep professional cleaning.

"We are in the process of testing all employees and disinfecting the restaurant," Manager Laurie Farver-Busch said. "We are planning to reopen as soon as it is safe and we are sure everyone is healthy. Once everything is taken care of we will post a reopen date."

Employees have been going in for rapid-results tests. The hope is to be able to reopen within as soon as 48 hours with a smaller crew initially if all goes well.

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants have temporarily closed after workers were stricken with coronavirus, including Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two Twelve and Square Roots in Crown Point. Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City even closed for most of a week for a deep cleaning following a particularly busy holiday weekend.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts