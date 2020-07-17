Ciao Bella Restaurant temporary closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ciao Bella Restaurant, a popular Italian fine dining restaurant in Schererville, temporarily closed Friday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

"We are closed effectively immediately," Ciao Bella posted on social media. "We value our guests' health and safety and want to ensure a safe dining experience. Ciao Bella has been taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our staff and guests."

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trattoria at 1514 US-41 in Schererville installed new hand sanitizer stations at the entrance, required employees to take five-minute breaks every hour to wash their hands and frequently cleaned menus with a commercial-grade sanitizer. It started using bleach, Lysol and Ecolab to wipe down the floors, bar, and high-traffic touch points.

The upscale Italian eatery also rolled out curbside pickup, adding items like a DIY pizza kit to take home.

Ciao Bella will shut down for a deep clean after an employee got infected with COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, one of our staff members tested positive for coronavirus," the restaurant posted in a statement online. "We will be taking this time to assist our staff with testing, and will reopen based on taste results and sanitization of the restaurant."