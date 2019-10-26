Cimcor named one of 'Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies For 2020' by Cybersecurity Ventures

Merrillville-based Cimcor has been named one of the "Hot 150 Cybersecurity Companies" by Cybersecurity Ventures.
The researcher, which publishes Cybercrime magazine and claims to be "Page One for the global cyber economy," named a list of cybersecurity companies to watch in 2020. Cimcor was honored for CimTrak, its advanced file and system integrity monitoring software.
"Earning a spot on this prestigious list further validated our vision to provide in-depth, real-time insight into all changes throughout the enterprise," said Robert E. Johnson, III, president and CEO of Cimcor. "Our focus has been, and will continue to be, to help secure our customers with actionable intelligence, helping them to succeed in spite of the relentless pace of technological change and ever-growing threats."
Cybersecurity Ventures formerly recognize 500 companies a year, but pruned the list to 150. The selection was based on merit, looking at criteria like service reviews, published research, conference demos, founder pedigree and feedback from information technology professionals.
"Cimcor has been an innovator in the security, integrity and compliance software space since 1997, which makes them one of the longest standing pure-play companies on our list," said Steve Morgan, founder and editor-in-chief of Cybercrime magazine. "Their widely popular CimTrak Integrity Suite is used by a global customer base for change management, auditing, file integrity monitoring, and integrates with the leading SIEM solutions."
Founded by Johnson in 1997, Cimcor develops software to protect corporate, government and military IT infrastructure across the globe. Its flagship product CimTrack helps users monitor and protect IT assets in real time, whether physical, network or cloud-based, alerting them immediately of any unauthorized modifications or unexpected changes.
For more information, visit www.cimcor.com.