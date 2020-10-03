Cinemark giving away private Halloween watch parties

VALPARAISO — Cinemark, which operates the multiplex in the Porter's Vale Shopping Center, is giving away 1,000 private watch parties for Halloween at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has been keeping many movie-goers home.

The Plano, Texas based company will start giving away watch parties, normally sold for at least $99, on its website and app at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 9. The watch parties allow people to rent an auditorium for up to 20 guests.

“Private watch parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite — offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 private watch parties.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All month long, Cinemark will show Halloween classics such as "Hocus Pocus," "Coco," "Nightmare Before Christmas," "Halloween," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Addams Family" and "The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before," encouraging families to come dressed in Halloween costumes.