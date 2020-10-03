 Skip to main content
Cinemark giving away private Halloween watch parties
Cinemark giving away private Halloween watch parties

Cinemark giving away private Halloween watch parties

Cinemark Theater in Valparaiso is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

VALPARAISO — Cinemark, which operates the multiplex in the Porter's Vale Shopping Center, is giving away 1,000 private watch parties for Halloween at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has been keeping many movie-goers home.

The Plano, Texas based company will start giving away watch parties, normally sold for at least $99, on its website and app at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 9. The watch parties allow people to rent an auditorium for up to 20 guests.

“Private watch parties have quickly become a moviegoer favorite — offering customers an exclusively immersive cinematic experience with a group they trust,” said Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 private watch parties.”

All month long, Cinemark will show Halloween classics such as "Hocus Pocus," "Coco," "Nightmare Before Christmas," "Halloween," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Addams Family" and "The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before," encouraging families to come dressed in Halloween costumes.

The movie theater chain is offering discounts on concessions to try to get movie-goers to return after the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 200,000 Americans thus far.

Cinemark, which operations more than 530 theaters nationwide, has taken many COVID-19 precautions, such as disinfecting auditoriums with pressurized sprayers between showtimes, requiring face masks, blocking off seats next to those purchased, and doing wellness checks of employees before every shift.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

