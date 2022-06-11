Cinemark Movie Club surpasses 1 million members

MoviePass is dead, long live MoviePass.

The failed startup that allowed moviegoers to see several movies a month for a flat subscription fee has been replaced by a movie theater chain's own membership programs.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all rolled out their own versions of the subscription service.

Cinemark, which operates the Cinemark at Valparaiso multiplex in the Porter's Vale shopping center in Valpo, recently reached the 1 million-member mark with its Cinemark Movie Club.

An average of 3,000 people per movie theater have signed up for the program, which costs $9.99 per month and covers a 2D ticket, additional tickets at $9.99 member prices, rollovers, 20% concession discounts and the ability to reserve seats and buy tickets in advance with no online fees.

Cinemark said guest satisfaction with the subscription program, which also has a platinum tier with more perks, has exceeded 90% in surveys.

“Cinemark developed Movie Club by listening closely to our movie fans, and we were the first exhibitor to launch an in-theater movie subscription offering in North America. Our unique program appeals to a broad range of moviegoers with rollover benefits and concession discounts that entice members to visit more frequently while boosting loyalty to Cinemark,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark president and CEO. “Reaching the 1 million-member milestone reaffirms that our guests appreciate the exceptional benefits and incomparable value proposition that Movie Club membership provides.”

Cinemark Movie Club members have bought 80 million tickets and 23 million bags of popcorn so far.

Movie theaters have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic but have become more optimistic people are returning to the multiplexes for this summer blockbuster season after "Top Gun" grossed more than $600 million worldwide.

For more information, visit cinemark.com.

