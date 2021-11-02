City Council approves UChicago Medicine micro-hospital variance

Audre Bagnall, an executive vice president with UChicago Medicine, said the number of bays and beds came from consultants' recommendations. She said PMB did not expect the beds and bays to be filled every day, adding that the company would monitor ER numbers. If additional beds were needed, Bagnall said, the facility would work with other area health facilities.

Councilmen Scott Evorik, R-at large, and Chad Jefferies, D-1st, said the number of beds could be discussed further when the site plan is presented.

Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, questioned how adding eight more ER beds could be harmful to the community. “Bringing more health care to the area sounds like a great idea,” she said.

Early in the meeting, Dr. Daniel McCormick, president of Franciscan Health Crown Point, raised questions about the project. He requested that the City Council and BZA do additional research regarding community needs. The doctor also requested that the petition be referred back to the BZA for further findings of fact.

Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter reported that the project would complement current uses in the area, such as the neighboring Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. Schlueter added that his department finds the location to be an appropriate location for a micro-hospital and cancer center.