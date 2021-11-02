City Council approves UChicago Medicine micro-hospital variance

CROWN POINT — Despite questions and concerns, the City Council approved Monday the action of the Board of Zoning Appeals in supporting a special use variance for a proposed micro-hospital and cancer center at 10855 Virginia St.
The petitioner, PMB Crown Point LLC, requested a special use to operate a hospital in a B-3 business district. The proposed UChicago Medicine facility includes an ambulatory micro-hospital and cancer treatment center. Other features include a surgical center, imaging department, ancillary services, and medical offices.
The entire project would cover 46 acres, with the initial phase covering 15 acres. Company officials did not have a cost figure.
While most of the project does not require a use variance in a business district, the proposed 15,000-square-foot micro-hospital does constitute a special use. The proposed facility would have an emergency area with eight bays and eight beds, which concerned several people, including Councilwoman Carol Drasga, R-5th.
A registered nurse, Drasga aired concerns about someone arriving at the ER and learning there is no room. Drasga cited concerns with seniors, pregnancies, chemotherapy and other care issues, not just now, but looking ahead with continued growth.
“It just seems small,” Drasga said.
Councilwoman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, questioned the company’s ER marketing, citing patients from nearby Winfield.
Audre Bagnall, an executive vice president with UChicago Medicine, said the number of bays and beds came from consultants' recommendations. She said PMB did not expect the beds and bays to be filled every day, adding that the company would monitor ER numbers. If additional beds were needed, Bagnall said, the facility would work with other area health facilities.
Councilmen Scott Evorik, R-at large, and Chad Jefferies, D-1st, said the number of beds could be discussed further when the site plan is presented.
Councilwoman Laura Sauerman, R-4th, questioned how adding eight more ER beds could be harmful to the community. “Bringing more health care to the area sounds like a great idea,” she said.
Early in the meeting, Dr. Daniel McCormick, president of Franciscan Health Crown Point, raised questions about the project. He requested that the City Council and BZA do additional research regarding community needs. The doctor also requested that the petition be referred back to the BZA for further findings of fact.
Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter reported that the project would complement current uses in the area, such as the neighboring Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. Schlueter added that his department finds the location to be an appropriate location for a micro-hospital and cancer center.
The council vote was 7-0 in favor of passage.
Bill Jencks, with San Diego-based PMB, said, “We’re really excited to be here,” adding that UChicago Medicine has assembled a “world-class team.”
Bagnall explained that about 15% of the residents of Northwest Indiana are leaving the area for health care needs, and 20% of those are for cancer. She added that 10% of University of Chicago Medicine employees already come from Northwest Indiana.
Bagnall said the company is estimating 110,000 annual visits at the new facility, which would produce more than 150 high-paying jobs. She added that more than 90 of those jobs are anticipated to come from the local workforce.
Mayor David Uran welcomed PMB and the University of Chicago to the area, reminding the company to be good partners with the city. That, he said, included keeping residents in the community, should they need to be transported to another ER.
