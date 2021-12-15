 Skip to main content
City Electric Supply opens in Highland
City Electric Supply has come to Highland.

 Joseph S. Pete

The electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply recently opened in Highland.

The Dallas-based company, which has more than 500 locations in more than 30 states, opened its latest branch at 2819 45th Ave. It also has locations in Lynwood and Crown Point.

City Electric Supply serves a wide range of businesses as well as homeowners. It carries products like batteries, EV charging stations, mounting brackets, conduits, ducts, audio-visual equipment, generator, hand dryers, hardware, lighting, lamps, fuses, timers, tools, wire, wall box controls, cord and cable.

“I don’t think we’ll have a specific type of customer. I already have quite a few customers ranging from commercial to residential. We’re just excited to help every type of customer on any kind of project they need,” Branch Manager Jason Markase said.

The company took over a former pool store in Highland.

“Seeing how the customers interact with the employees is honestly the coolest and most rewarding part for me,” Markase said. “Our customers actually enjoy coming in and spending time with us.”

City Electric Supply was founded in 1951 in the United Kingdom. It expanded to the United States in 1983 and now employs more than 3,000 workers.

It serves commercial, residential and industrial customers. 

“As soon as I had my first interview, I knew this company was special. Everyone is happy to be at work and loves what they do. I found people who don't mind going the extra mile to help,” Markase said.

The City Electric Supply in Highland is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m Saturday. It's closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit cityelectricsupply.com or call 219-595-7300.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

