City Electric Supply opens in Highland

The electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply recently opened in Highland.

The Dallas-based company, which has more than 500 locations in more than 30 states, opened its latest branch at 2819 45th Ave. It also has locations in Lynwood and Crown Point.

City Electric Supply serves a wide range of businesses as well as homeowners. It carries products like batteries, EV charging stations, mounting brackets, conduits, ducts, audio-visual equipment, generator, hand dryers, hardware, lighting, lamps, fuses, timers, tools, wire, wall box controls, cord and cable.

“I don’t think we’ll have a specific type of customer. I already have quite a few customers ranging from commercial to residential. We’re just excited to help every type of customer on any kind of project they need,” Branch Manager Jason Markase said.

The company took over a former pool store in Highland.

“Seeing how the customers interact with the employees is honestly the coolest and most rewarding part for me,” Markase said. “Our customers actually enjoy coming in and spending time with us.”