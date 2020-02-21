City Electric Supply opens 500th branch in LaPorte

City Electric Supply, a family-owned electrical wholesaler, recently opened its 500th branch — and fifth in the Calumet Region — in LaPorte, 36 years after the business first opened in Tampa, Florida.

“My grandfather, Tom Mackie, opened the first CES branch in the United States in 1983," City Electric Supply President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie said. "Being the hard-working, enterprising man that he was, he opened the 10th U.S. branch just one year later. It is thrilling and humbling to reach this significant milestone of 500 branch locations."

The company expects to get a lot of industrial work at its new LaPorte location, given the extensive commercial and industrial market in the area.

“LaPorte is an industrial area, and we are excited to begin business in the town, especially with my background working with controls,” Branch Manager Brian Vergin said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City Electric Supply is located at 701 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte, across the street from Al's Supermarket.