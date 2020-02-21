You are the owner of this article.
City Electric Supply opens 500th branch in LaPorte
City Electric Supply, a family-owned electrical wholesale business, opened its 500th branch in LaPorte.

City Electric Supply, a family-owned electrical wholesaler, recently opened its 500th branch — and fifth in the Calumet Region — in LaPorte, 36 years after the business first opened in Tampa, Florida.

“My grandfather, Tom Mackie, opened the first CES branch in the United States in 1983," City Electric Supply President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie said. "Being the hard-working, enterprising man that he was, he opened the 10th U.S. branch just one year later. It is thrilling and humbling to reach this significant milestone of 500 branch locations."

The company expects to get a lot of industrial work at its new LaPorte location, given the extensive commercial and industrial market in the area.

“LaPorte is an industrial area, and we are excited to begin business in the town, especially with my background working with controls,” Branch Manager Brian Vergin said.

The City Electric Supply is located at 701 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte, across the street from Al's Supermarket.

“It took nearly two months to open. The day after I left my previous job, we started looking for a building," Vergin said. "It took around four weeks to get the keys and for the fun to start. We hired a local contractor for our storefront buildout, found an electrician and HVAC company that were previous customers of mine, and brought in a highly decorated painter known for painting the downtown area.”

City Electric Services now employs 3,400 workers at 500 locations in 30 states, including in Chesterton, Crown Point, Valparaiso and Lynwood. It distributes a wide array of electric products and services for the residential, apartment, hospital, hotel, construction, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, office, school, commercial and church markets.

It carries more than 25,000 products, including lighting, power cords, hand tools, solar panels, wire connectors, and electric enclosures.

For more information, call 219-402-0701 or visit www.cityelectricsupply.com.

