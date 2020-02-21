City Electric Supply opens 500th branch in LaPorte

City Electric Supply, a family-owned electrical wholesaler, recently opened its 500th branch — and fifth in the Calumet Region — in LaPorte, 36 years after the business first opened in Tampa, Florida.
“My grandfather, Tom Mackie, opened the first CES branch in the United States in 1983," City Electric Supply President and CEO Thomas Hartland-Mackie said. "Being the hard-working, enterprising man that he was, he opened the 10th U.S. branch just one year later. It is thrilling and humbling to reach this significant milestone of 500 branch locations."
The company expects to get a lot of industrial work at its new LaPorte location, given the extensive commercial and industrial market in the area.
“LaPorte is an industrial area, and we are excited to begin business in the town, especially with my background working with controls,” Branch Manager Brian Vergin said.
The City Electric Supply is located at 701 E. Lincolnway in LaPorte, across the street from Al's Supermarket.
“It took nearly two months to open. The day after I left my previous job, we started looking for a building," Vergin said. "It took around four weeks to get the keys and for the fun to start. We hired a local contractor for our storefront buildout, found an electrician and HVAC company that were previous customers of mine, and brought in a highly decorated painter known for painting the downtown area.”
City Electric Services now employs 3,400 workers at 500 locations in 30 states, including in Chesterton, Crown Point, Valparaiso and Lynwood. It distributes a wide array of electric products and services for the residential, apartment, hospital, hotel, construction, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, office, school, commercial and church markets.
It carries more than 25,000 products, including lighting, power cords, hand tools, solar panels, wire connectors, and electric enclosures.
For more information, call 219-402-0701 or visit www.cityelectricsupply.com.
2019 Chicago Auto Show: If You Go
When: Feb. 9-18
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Feb. 9-17
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Feb. 18
Where: McCormick Place North and South, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago
Parking:
- McCormick Place lots A & C $23
- McCormick Place lot B $15.
- $10 after 6 p.m. in all McCormick Place lots
- Saturdays, Sundays and Presidents Day (Feb. 18), the Chicago Auto Show will offer free shuttle bus service to and from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. On these days only parking rates at Millennium Park are $18 per 12 hours with validation, provided as you exit the shuttle.
Public transportation:
- The South Shore Line provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. In addition, it will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station. Check its website for details mysouthshoreline.com.
Admission:
- $13 adults
- $7 seniors 62 and older
- $7 children 7-12
- Free children 6 and younger accompanied by a paying family member
Special events
- Women's Day
- Feb. 12. Women admitted for $7 with manufacturers offering special programs on the purchase, lease and maintenance of cars
- Chicago Auto Show Food Drive
- Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 13-15. Patrons who bring three cans of food will receive a coupon for a $7 adult admission. All food will be donated to A Safe Haven Foundation.
- Hispanic Heritage Day
- Feb. 15
- Craft Beer Day
- Feb. 15
- Feb. 18
More info: chicagoautoshow.com