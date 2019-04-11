CIVS to mark 10 years at Purdue Northwest

The Purdue University Northwest Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation, a resource for local steelmakers and companies like NIPSCO, will mark its 10th anniversary in Hammond.
Led by director Chenn Zhou, CIVS says it has helped Northwest Indiana industry save more than $40 million through increased efficiencies it has identified over the past decade. The applied research center at Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus uses 3D visualization, virtual reality simulation and other advanced simulation techniques for industrial and other real-world research projects.
It works with more than 110 businesses and organizations from the Region and beyond, and spearheads the national Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium.
CIVS will have an open house for the general public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the CIVS Immersive Theater and Labs, room 123 of the Powers Building, 6937 Woodmar Ave. The free event includes demonstrations of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies.
“While best known for creating virtual simulations of steel and other manufacturing environments and processes, the Center’s open house demonstrations will span the full range of CIVS technological wizardry,” Purdue University Northwest said in a press release. “Interactive displays will include virtual forensic science crime scene investigation; game-based cybersecurity attack and defense methods; a distributive justice game; a virtual 3D flood modeling program based on the Hart Ditch–Little Calumet River basin; and an immersive, 3D virtual fire extinguisher and another safety training simulator with several levels of difficulty for true ‘adventurers.’”
CIVS also will inform the public about summer camp and other educational offerings.
For more information, email civs@pwn.edu or visit centers.pnw.edu.