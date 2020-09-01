Classes and workshops resume at Lubeznik Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Art classes and workshops resume this fall at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront of the lakefront city.

Artists at every age and level can sign up for both online and in-person classes. The art center at 101 W 2nd St. #100 in Michigan City had added more safety measures, including capacity restrictions, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitation measures.

“As we welcome students back to the building this fall, safety is our top priority," said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' Education Director. “We have instituted new policies and procedures at every level for our students, instructors and classroom spaces. We have also increased our virtual offerings for those that are not yet ready to return for face-to-face instruction.”

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts also has added a temporary outdoor classroom and is requiring face marks in the building, whether to learn art techniques or attend exhibits.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.

