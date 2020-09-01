 Skip to main content
Classes and workshops resume at Lubeznik Center
Classes and workshops resume at Lubeznik Center

Classes and workshops resume at Lubeznik Center

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is at 101 W. Second St., Michigan City. 

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Art classes and workshops resume this fall at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront of the lakefront city.

Artists at every age and level can sign up for both online and in-person classes. The art center at 101 W 2nd St. #100 in Michigan City had added more safety measures, including capacity restrictions, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitation measures.

“As we welcome students back to the building this fall, safety is our top priority," said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' Education Director. “We have instituted new policies and procedures at every level for our students, instructors and classroom spaces. We have also increased our virtual offerings for those that are not yet ready to return for face-to-face instruction.”

The Lubeznik Center for the Arts also has added a temporary outdoor classroom and is requiring face marks in the building, whether to learn art techniques or attend exhibits.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.

