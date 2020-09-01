Classes and workshops resume at Lubeznik Center

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is at 101 W. Second St., Michigan City.
Joseph S. Pete, The Times
Art classes and workshops resume this fall at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts between downtown Michigan City and the lakefront of the lakefront city.
Artists at every age and level can sign up for both online and in-person classes. The art center at 101 W 2nd St. #100 in Michigan City had added more safety measures, including capacity restrictions, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitation measures.
“As we welcome students back to the building this fall, safety is our top priority," said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts' Education Director. “We have instituted new policies and procedures at every level for our students, instructors and classroom spaces. We have also increased our virtual offerings for those that are not yet ready to return for face-to-face instruction.”
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts also has added a temporary outdoor classroom and is requiring face marks in the building, whether to learn art techniques or attend exhibits.
For more information, visit
lubeznikcenter.org or call 219-874-4900.
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center
The New Perspectives exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts showcases artworks created by the students in the LCA Health Promotion Through the Arts program in partnership with The Social and Leaning Institute and Paladin, Inc. The innovative program provides weekly visual arts instruction for adults living with developmental disabilities.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.