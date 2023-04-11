Environmental groups are suing to force the federal government to reduce the amount of toxic chemicals BP Whiting Refinery discharges into Lake Michigan.

The Chicago-based Surfrider Foundation is among 13 environmental activist organizations asking that a federal court order the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to accomplish this by updating nearly 40-year-old water quality guidelines.

Mitch McNeil, Surfrider’s chairman, said this week, “Just south of Chicago, thanks to lax standards by EPA, the BP Whiting Refinery dumps 18 million gallons of wastewater into Lake Michigan every day — a gross contamination loaded with nitrogen, arsenic, and other pollutants.

“Besides the lake being a major source of recreation for the region, it's the resource for drinking water. We sincerely hope this federal lawsuit will force EPA to crack down on water pollution from oil refineries — nationally and locally,” he said.

Joseph Dominique, a spokesman for the U.S. EPA, and Christina Audisho, media relations manager for BP, are declining comment on the new litigation.

The suit alleges more recent technology in the control of industrial wastewater could reduce not only pollution here, but also billions of gallons discharged by refineries, fertilizer manufacturers and other chemical plants across the United States.

This litigation comes 11 weeks after the Washington D.C.-based Environmental Integrity Project publicly spelled out how federal guidelines it calls outdated impair the nation's waterways for swimming, fishing or other uses.

The study identified 81 refineries discharging a total of 1.6 billion pounds of chlorides, sulfates and other dissolved solids into public waterways in 2021. That includes 30 tons of selenium and 7,800 tons of nitrogen.

The study identified BP Whiting Refinery as one of the worst polluters in the nation, discharging 3,589 pounds of selenium and 574,008 pounds of nitrogen into Lake Michigan in 2021.

“That made the BP refinery the third worst in America for selenium pollution and fifth worst for nitrogen,” EIP spokesman Tom Pelton said Tuesday.

Selenium and nitrogen are chemical wastes separated from crude oil during the refining process and can be toxic in large enough quantities.

Selenium can cause mutations in fish. Nitrogen, a plant nutrient, causes microscopic plant-life, like lake algae, to grow so fast it drains enough oxygen from lake water to cause fish die-offs.

Pelton said Whiting and other refineries also discharge other pollutants, like ammonia and dissolved solids for which the EPA imposes either weak or no limits. He said the suit seeks updated and strengthened guidelines for those as well.

A BP spokesperson said in January that it operates within the limits of its federal permit regarding water discharge.

The United States, one of world’s largest consumers of petroleum, has been regulating water air, water and soil pollution from refineries for decades under a number of environmental laws.

Pelton said federal law requires the EPA to limit discharges of industrial pollutants under the best available wastewater treatment methods.

The suit alleges the technology to control pollution has advanced over the years.

“But EPA has never set limits for many pollutants and has failed to update the few decades-old limits that exist — including those that are now almost 40 years ago for oil refineries,” Pelton said.

The suit demands the EPA review and if necessary tighten water standards at least once every five years.

The Environmental Integrity Project filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco on behalf of 12 other private nonprofit groups.

They include: Surfrider, Clean Water Action, Food & Water Watch and Environment America, all of Washington, D.C.; the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity; the Bayou City Waterkeeper of Houston, Texas; the Black Warrior Riverkeeper of Birmingham, Ala., Healthy Gulf of New Orleans, the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper, the San Francisco Baykeeper, Tennessee Riverkeeper and the Waterkeeper Alliance of New York City.

The Whiting refinery, founded in 1889 to produce kerosene, is BP's largest in the world, processing 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily. It supplies gasoline to seven states in the Midwest, jet fuels via pipeline directly to O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago, and a variety of other petroleum products, including 7% of the asphalt in the U.S.

The refinery occupies 1,400 acres of lakefront across Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond, employs 1,700 people within the refinery and spends $3 billion annually on outside vendors in Indiana and Illinois that employ 60,000 people collectively.