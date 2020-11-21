Cleveland-Cliffs acquisition marks latest changing of the guard for Region's steel mills

ArcelorMittal's sale of most of its U.S. mills to Cleveland-Cliffs marks another chapter in the more than century-long saga of the steel industry along the Calumet Region's lakeshore.

Cleveland-Cliffs, a mining company that will become America's largest flat-rolled producer of steel after acquiring AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, is taking over the former LTV, Inland and Bethlehem steel mills along Lake Michigan's south shore in Northwest Indiana. Ownership of those three big mills has changed hands several times over the past 120 years, especially with the consolidation the American steel industry has gone through over the past two decades.

Bethlehem Steel opened the newest and easternmost mill, now ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor, to great fanfare in 1964, according to the Center for Land Use Interpretation. The governor of Indiana attended the grand opening and guests were brought in from Chicago on a special 19-car train to celebrate with steak and lobster. It was the last vertically integrated steel mill ever built in the United States to make new steel out of raw materials like coke, limestone and iron ore, which is shipped across Lake Michigan by lake freighters.

The steel mill off U.S. 12 in Burns Harbor made metal for cars, trains, Navy ships and NFL stadiums, including the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.