Cleveland-Cliffs again named a GM Supplier of the Year

Cleveland-Cliffs was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year for the fifth straight year.

The Ohio-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, was one of 134 suppliers in 16 countries to be honored with the distinction for exceeding GM's quality requirements.

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Detroit-based GM, which sells vehicles worldwide under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, recognizes its top suppliers that provide it with the most innovative technologies. The awards are based on criteria like Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ chairman, president and CEO, said the company, North America's largest flat-rolled producer of steel, was focused on supplying the American automotive industry.

“Our position as the largest supplier of automotive steel in the United States is unquestionable, and our partnership with GM is an important piece of our leading market share," Goncalves said. "Unlike other U.S. steel companies, we can supply any steel specs for all vehicles, and customers like GM have recognized this and given us the prominent position we have in their supply chain. We are proud to accept this award for the fifth year in a row.”

Founded in 1847 as a mining company, Cleveland-Cliffs employs about 26,000 people in the United States and Canada. It's the largest supplier to North America's automotive industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.