Cleveland-Cliffs aims to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 to address climate change

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 to help address climate change.
“We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The American steel industry is one of the cleanest and most energy-efficient in the world, and therefore the utilization of steel 'Made in the USA' is a decisively positive move to protect the planet against massive pollution embedded in the steel produced in other countries.”
Cleveland-Cliffs aims to reduce its greenhouse gas by a quarter as compared to 2017 by using natural gas to make hot briquetted iron, pursing green energy projects, pursuing energy-efficiency initiatives, focusing on sustainability and being transparent about its greenhouse gas emissions. The Cleveland-based company also said it would support public policies that would result in carbon reduction in the domestic steel industry.
“In the past year Cleveland-Cliffs has transformed itself into the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America," Goncalves said. "As a company currently employing more than 25,000 people, the vast majority of them in good paying middle-class union jobs, our commitment to operating our business in an environmentally and socially responsible manner remains our priority. As we continue to grow the company going forward, we will vigorously pursue the opportunities we have outlined in our Greenhouse Gas Reduction Commitment, and will be transparent with our stakeholders by regularly reporting on our progress.”
Locally, Cleveland-Cliffs has steel mills or other operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, New Carlisle and Riverdale, Illinois, just across the state line.
