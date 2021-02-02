Cleveland-Cliffs aims to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 to address climate change

Cleveland-Cliffs plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 to help address climate change.

“We at Cleveland-Cliffs acknowledge that one of the most important issues impacting our planet is climate change," Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "The American steel industry is one of the cleanest and most energy-efficient in the world, and therefore the utilization of steel 'Made in the USA' is a decisively positive move to protect the planet against massive pollution embedded in the steel produced in other countries.”

Cleveland-Cliffs aims to reduce its greenhouse gas by a quarter as compared to 2017 by using natural gas to make hot briquetted iron, pursing green energy projects, pursuing energy-efficiency initiatives, focusing on sustainability and being transparent about its greenhouse gas emissions. The Cleveland-based company also said it would support public policies that would result in carbon reduction in the domestic steel industry.