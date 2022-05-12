 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs and its workers donate to feed hungry, help Ukraine

  • 0
Cleveland-Cliffs and its workers donate to feed hungry, help Ukraine

Cleveland-Cliffs workers are shown at Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago.

 Joseph S. Pete

Cleveland-Cliffs and its workers have donated to feed the hungry and help the people of Ukraine.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland-based steelmaker, has donated $1 million this year to hunger relief groups in the communities where it operates, including Northwest Indiana. It also pledged $100,000 to feed the people of Ukraine through the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals on the frontlines of the humanitarian crisis that emerged after Russia invaded.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation matches personal donations employees make.

“We are experiencing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the food supply chains and the dramatic rise in the cost of food in the United States and worldwide due to food inflation and poor access to nutrition," said  President, CEO and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves. 

"This is contributing to food insecurity across the world, particularly for the poorest people. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate by working with organizations that can best serve individuals and families.”

People are also reading…

Cleveland-Cliffs has provided money to more than 50 food distribution organizations in Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and the Province of Ontario in Canada.

Its employees have donated more than 200,000 pounds of food. The company and its workers have contributed enough to provide more than 10 million meals.

“Russia’s heinous invasion of Ukraine has severely disrupted livelihoods for millions of Ukrainians and caused extensive damage to the country, crippling its agricultural economy and deteriorating food security for people," Goncalves said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs selected WCK as a partner organization because it currently provides 300,000 daily meals to Ukrainian families at eight border crossings and in 30 cities and towns across Ukraine, efficiently delivering food to those most in need.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas prices back on the rise in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts