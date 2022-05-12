Cleveland-Cliffs and its workers donate to feed hungry, help Ukraine

Cleveland-Cliffs and its workers have donated to feed the hungry and help the people of Ukraine.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Cleveland-based steelmaker, has donated $1 million this year to hunger relief groups in the communities where it operates, including Northwest Indiana. It also pledged $100,000 to feed the people of Ukraine through the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals on the frontlines of the humanitarian crisis that emerged after Russia invaded.

The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation matches personal donations employees make.

“We are experiencing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the food supply chains and the dramatic rise in the cost of food in the United States and worldwide due to food inflation and poor access to nutrition," said President, CEO and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves.

"This is contributing to food insecurity across the world, particularly for the poorest people. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate by working with organizations that can best serve individuals and families.”

Cleveland-Cliffs has provided money to more than 50 food distribution organizations in Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and the Province of Ontario in Canada.

Its employees have donated more than 200,000 pounds of food. The company and its workers have contributed enough to provide more than 10 million meals.

“Russia’s heinous invasion of Ukraine has severely disrupted livelihoods for millions of Ukrainians and caused extensive damage to the country, crippling its agricultural economy and deteriorating food security for people," Goncalves said.

"Cleveland-Cliffs selected WCK as a partner organization because it currently provides 300,000 daily meals to Ukrainian families at eight border crossings and in 30 cities and towns across Ukraine, efficiently delivering food to those most in need.”

