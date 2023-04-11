Cleveland-Cliffs expects to bring in $5.2 billion in revenue in the first quarter, but warns of pending cost reductions.

The Cleveland-based steelmaker, one of the largest in Northwest Indiana, said it shipped 4.1 million tons during the first three months of the year. It brought in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $200 million.

The company said it is poised to further grow EBITDA in the second quarter given recent increases in steel prices.

“Confirming our previous guidance, Q1 EBITDA was significantly higher than Q4 EBITDA. The increase in profitability in Q1 was almost entirely driven by the unit cost reductions explained in detail on our last earnings call," Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said. "As we start the second quarter and continue to execute on further cost reductions as planned, we are also enjoying the full benefits of the meaningful price increases Cleveland-Cliffs has implemented for this year, which cover contracts with automotive and non-auto clients, as well as transactional sales. With that, we expect Q2 EBITDA will be multiple times higher than Q1 EBITDA.”

Cleveland-Cliffs will report its first-quarter earnings on April 24.

The long-time mining company has been around since 1847 and long shipped iron ore to the Calumet Region's steel mills on the shores of Lake Michigan via lake freighter. It then bought out ArcelorMittal USA and AK Steel, making it a vertically integrated steelmaker and the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America.

It makes a wide array of steel products, focusing mainly on the American automotive industry.

The company employs 27,000 people in North America, including more than 7,500 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana.