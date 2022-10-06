Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor mill adds hands-only CPR training station

Steelworkers at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor can now learn hands-only CPR during their lunch breaks.

The steel mill on the Lake Michigan lakefront in Porter County added an American Heart Association interactive kiosk that teaches the life-saving skill in about five minutes. The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation helped fund the kiosk with a touch screen and video lesson followed by a practice session and 30-second test.

Steelworkers can practice on a rubber torso, getting feedback on proper hand placement and the depth and rate of compressions on the mannequin.

“Although in-person training is still the best way to learn the skills necessary for high-quality CPR, the kiosk will provide additional training that could make a difference and save the life of someone you love,” said Beth Keyser, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana.

An estimated 3,300 people worker at Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor. The machine, which offers instruction in both English and Spanish, trains bystanders how to perform CPR. Only an estimated 46% of the 350,000 people who suffer cardiac arrests outside the hospital get bystander CPR before professional help shows up.

It can double or triple the victim's chance of survival.

The hands-only method narrows CPR to two steps: call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest until help gets there. It's meant to address the issue of people not doing CPR because of a lack of training, low confidence or fear of hurting the heart attack victim.

“Approximately 90 percent of cardiac arrest victims outside of the hospital die, often because bystanders don’t know how to start CPR or are afraid they’ll do something wrong,” said Diane Kemp, vice president of the American Heart Association in Northwest Indiana. “The kiosk’s instruction will help instill confidence in those performing hands-only CPR and ultimately, empower them to perform this life-saving technique if they witness a cardiac emergency.”

The kiosk is located on the first floor in the cafeteria in the Deerfield Woods Training Center at the steel mill. It's only the third to be installed in Indiana, with the other two located at the airport in Indianapolis.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/handsonlycpr or facebook.com/AHACPR.